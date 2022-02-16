Small but fierce: meet Napoleon, the miniature bull saved from a German slaughterhouse | agribusiness

A diminutive bull in Bavaria has proved that size isn’t everything, as the little bull feels comfortable in his new herd at an animal sanctuary in southern Germany.

Napoleon was born with a congenital genetic defect, which means that at 80 cm, at 8 months of age, he has already reached his maximum height.

“Napoleon belongs to the Irish Dexter breed, which produces quite small cattle. They grow to about 1.20 cm. At 80 cm, he is obviously far below that. Despite his size, he feels like a complete bull and good mood,” Lukas Becker told Reuters TV from the sanctuary.

Rescued from a farmer who would have sent the calf to the slaughterhouse, Napoleon, who is as quarrelsome as his namesake, found a foster mother and, despite his size, is making a presence on the farm.

“He adapted with us very quickly, which makes us very happy. He also has a lively effect on the herd,” says Becker, a teacher who inherited his grandfather’s farm and, with his wife, turned it into a home for rescued animals.

“Napoleon is especially fond of his adoptive mother Laura. We rescued him last year in June and the two are very close and spend almost every moment together,” added Lukas.

The little bull joins 100 other animals who live on the Schneiderhof farm, which is open to the public on Sundays, and with the miniature bull gaining notoriety, Lukas hopes even more people will come to visit.