Smiles and Magalu offer up to 20 miles per real spent on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22

Smiles and Magalu are offering their customers up to 20 miles per dollar spent when purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy S22. Let’s go to the details below.

The extra mile accrual is structured as follows:

20 Miles – Diamond customers or Smiles club

– Diamond customers or Smiles club 15 Miles – Too many customers

Note that the campaign is only valid for Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra smartphones.

When purchasing one of the devices, the customer can choose, as a gift, one of the items below:

Galaxy Watch 4

Lollapalooza 2022 Ticket and a Galaxy Buds2

Voucher of R$2,000 to use in the Galaxy Store

How to Participate in the Smiles and Magalu Promotion

Click on this link to access the promotion website. Log into your Smiles account. Choose your preferred product. Proceed to payment.

Promotion Details

The campaign is valid until the day February 21, 2022 or while stocks last.

or while stocks last. Products must be sold and delivered by Magalu.

Score Example

By purchasing the Galaxy S22+ it is possible to accumulate up to 139,980 Smiles miles.

Assuming the value of a thousand Smiles as R$21, the 139,980 miles are worth R$2,940, which represents a 42% discount in relation to the value of the device.

This Magalu campaign is a good opportunity for Smiles customers to buy the new Galaxy S22 and earn points directly in the program.

Note that it is very important to compare prices. For example, in Livelo’s promotion, directly with Samsung, the device pictured above is selling for R$6,299.

What did you think of this promotion by Smiles and Magalu for the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22?

Compare prices both with the regular website of the provider of the service or product you are purchasing, and with competitors.

Make a print screen of all the steps of the purchase, because if you have any problem with crediting the points, you will be able to demonstrate that you used the promotion hotsite.

The promotion is good, but it might not be good for you. Think about it!

Accumulating points for accumulating is not a good strategy. You should have a clearly defined goal and earn points to reach that goal.

Saving points is bad business. They may be devalued at any time or the program may change the accrual and spend rules without notice.

The best strategy is “earn and burn” or accumulate and burn.

