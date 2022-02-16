‘Soluço’ in the delivery of fertilizers would be a shot at the heart of agribusiness – Prisma









Not displeasing the Russians is among the missions of the Brazilian delegation that has just set foot in Moscow this morning. Far above the possible diplomatic unease that Bolsonaro’s visit to the Kremlin may cause is a vital need: to maintain the normal flow of fertilizer imports — a strategic input for the Brazilian economy. Russia is the world’s largest producer of the product, and Brazil, the largest consumer of this agricultural additive, is one of the main responsible for the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

The simple fluctuation in fertilizer prices, caused by internal issues in Russia, which has already considered turning more towards the domestic market and reinforcing the fulfillment of its own demands, is capable of causing damage to Brazilian agricultural production. Such an initiative would have a direct impact on food prices, inflation and even the country’s GDP, largely supported by the strength of agribusiness and its ability to export.

To give you an idea of ​​the size of the problem, in September 2021, according to records from the CNA — the National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock —, the variation in fertilizer prices shook the soy business — a vital item on our export agenda. . In the Londrina region, for example, the cost of grain production per hectare more than doubled from one year to the next, from R$620 to R$1,323. “With this, the weight of fertilizers in the operational cost of this crop went from 20% to 31%, in 12 months”, reports the entity’s report.

The Brazilian dependence on nitrogen fertilizers exceeds 90%. The argument is used to justify the pragmatic reasons for maintaining the presidential visit to Moscow, scheduled for months, despite the difficulties caused by the diplomatic imbroglio involving Russians, Ukrainians and Western NATO countries.