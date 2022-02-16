Sony will launch discounts on 371 PS4 and PS5 games

Sony is preparing a promotion like that for the PS Store. With the right to 670 products with discounts, in which 371 of them are games for PS4 and PS5, the package offers Planet of Discounts will be online this Wednesday afternoon (16) at the store.

This time around, there will be price rebates for games like Resident Evil Village, Demon’s Souls (PS5) and Solar Ash. Returnal and Death Stranding Director’s Cut will also be part of the selection, alongside Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Some of the discounts offered will be as follows:

FIFA 22 (PS4) — 74% off;

Resident Evil Village (PS4/PS5) — 60% off;

Demon’s Souls (PS5) — 38% off;

Solar Ash (PS4/PS5) — 20% off;

Returnal (PS5) — 25% off;

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5) — 20% off;

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (PS4) — 25% off;

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4/PS5) — 50% off;

The action will be available on the PS Store until March 2 and PS Plus subscribers can enjoy even lower prices on certain products. keep an eye on the MeuPlayStation to know when Planeta dos Discounts is already rolling!

