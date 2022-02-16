Soybean prices fall sharply in Brazil accompanied by decline in Chicago

Soybean prices retreated in the main squares of the country on Monday (14). In some regions, the drop was quite sharp, with traders forcing a pullback in soybeans. The fall of Chicago and the dollar favored this movement.

But the producers left the market, which froze. The focus at this moment is the climate and its impact on the productive potential and the progress of the harvest.

In Passo Fundo (RS), the 60-kilogram bag of soybeans dropped from R$207 to R$206. In the Missões region, the price dropped from R$206 to R$205. At the Port of Rio Grande, the price dropped from R$206 to R$205.

In Cascavel, Paraná, the price went from R$ 192 to R$ 186 a bag. At the port of Paranaguá (PR), the bag went from R$197 to R$191.

In Rondonópolis (MT), the sack stood at R$ 182. In Dourados (MS), the price remained at R$ 185. In Rio Verde (GO), the sack stabilized at R$ 180.

Soy in Chicago

Soybean futures traded on the Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) closed Monday with lower prices. News of rains in South America over the weekend and the forecast of more rainfall from the 20th helped in the realization of profits.

The soybean market also monitors the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, although the direct impacts for soybeans may be limited. But today there was a movement of general correction in commodities, amid the feeling that the conflict can be resolved diplomatically, preventing losses in supply.

Soybean contracts for March delivery closed down 13 cents a bushel or 0.82% at $15.70 a bushel. The May position was priced at $15.74 a bushel, down 12.25 cents or 0.77%.

In by-products, the March position of bran closed with a low of US$ 8.20 or 1.79% at US$ 448.40 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in March closed at 65.81 cents, up 0.09 cents or 0.13%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar closed down by 0.47%, quoted at R$5.2190. The US currency operated lower for almost the entire session, impacted by the possibility of dialogue in the Russia-Ukraine confrontation. The strong foreign flow also contributed to the real gaining ground again.