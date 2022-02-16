Soybeans pause high for a breather, but fundamentals should still warrant…

Inventory-to-consumption ratio is one of the tightest in more than 20 years and there is room for higher prices in Chicago. Demand will need to be monitored. Brazilian market should also remain volatile, but offering good opportunities to the producer.

podcast Interview with Raphael Mandarino – Director of AgResource Brasil on the closure of the soy market

Soybean futures closed the trading session this Monday (14) with lows of 6.75 and 13 points on the Chicago Stock Exchange, with May being quoted at US$ 15.74 and July, at US$ 15.72 per bushel. . Over the course of the days, the quotations came to mark losses of more than 30 points.

As Raphael Mandarino, director of AgResource, explained, volatility remains quite intense and so it should remain in the face of a series of uncertainties that continues to surround the business at CBOT. Among the points of attention are the weather and the conclusion of the harvest in South America, geopolitical tensions and the behavior of funds and demand.

In Brazil, volatility is also expected to continue for the Brazilian producer, but good opportunities will continue to appear, with the ever-increasing need for efficient risk management.

See Raphael Mandarino’s full interview with Notícias Agrícolas.