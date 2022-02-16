Spanish fishing boat sinking in Canada leaves at least seven dead – 02/15/2022

MADRID, Feb 15, 2022 (AFP) – At least seven people have died and 14 are missing after a Spanish fishing boat sank on Monday night off the Canadian coast.

“We have recovered seven dead people and three survivors,” Brian Owens of the Canadian Rescue Coordination Center told AFP on Tuesday.

He added that the search continued despite bad weather in the area off Terranova, an island off the northeast coast of Canada where the Galician boat “Villa de Pitanxo” sank.

When the vessel sank, it was carrying 24 people: 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

“Seven dead people turned up, three alive on a ferry and the rest are missing,” confirmed the president of Galicia’s regional government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Specialists sent to Terranova on Tuesday had hoped to find more survivors of this boat in the port of Marín, in Galicia, the Atlantic region of northwestern Spain.

“The fact that we found three survivors on a lifeboat gives us hope that others were able to put on their survival suits, climb into the lifeboats and get off the boat,” Owens said.

The seven survivors, whose nationalities were not given, were found in a boat and were about to be taken to a hospital, he added.

– Weather makes searches difficult – Canadian rescue services provided a helicopter, a military plane, a Coast Guard boat and several boats for the search.

“The weather at the moment is complicating our searches. The waves are about four meters high and visibility is reduced by approximately a quarter of a nautical mile,” explained Owens.

However, the searches will “continue regardless of the weather”, he assured.

The national rescue coordination center in Madrid, which assists Spanish boats sailing in international waters, received the first alert from the “Villa de Pitanxo” at 05:24, Madrid time, and, after failing to make contact with the ship, mobilized two boats that were nearby, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.

One of them, the “Playa Menduiña Dos” – another Spanish fishing boat – was the one that “located three people on one of the rafts and several bodies”, the ministry said, having managed to approach it at around 10:37 am Madrid time (02:37 am Brasília time). ).

The causes of the sinking are still unknown.

– “It’s a tragedy” – The Spanish government “follows with concern and concern the search and rescue of the crew,” said government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez at a press conference after the council of ministers.

She also assured that the Spanish authorities continue to contact their Canadian counterparts to facilitate the device.

“The government remains in continuous contact with the rescue services”, tweeted the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, who sent all his “love” to the families of the crew.

Also on Twitter, the Minister of Labour, the Galician Yolanda Díaz, said she was “shocked” by the tragedy.

“Bad news is coming from the other side of the Atlantic. Fatalities and missing crew members have been reported,” he added.

The mayor of Pontevedra, Miguel Anxo Lores, also shared his concern on this same social network and said he was “expecting more news soon” about what happened on the ship.

“The first reports say that there were crew members from neighboring locations,” he said.

“Villa de Pintanxo”, a fifty meter long vessel flying the Spanish flag, belonged to the fishing group Nores.

Founded in 1950, this company has eight reefer ships and 300 employees and is present in 60 countries around the world, according to its website.

The group did not respond to AFP’s contact attempts.

vab-mig-tpe/rs/du/mb/tt/tt