Stone considers selling piece of Tag – and nothing more

THE stone consider selling a piece of your registera tag. Selling the Stone itself is out of the question, as is the linx, a software company that the company bought in 2020, took over in 2021 and is still being incorporated. After receiving proposals from those interested in buying Tag, however, he began to consider the deal, according to sources familiar with the transaction. Stone developed Tag and owns 100% of the company. In addition to not having to hold the total shares, a partner would be seen as helping to improve governance.

In addition, they are two businesses with different rhythms and needs: while Stone is guided by the speed and capital requirements of an acquirer, Tag operates behind the scenes of the market, with the registration of receivables and, in the future, the expected electronic duplicate

Stone has been the subject of numerous market speculations since it had to stop its product concessions from credit, in the middle of last year, and make huge provisions against the defaults on the portfolio that it had granted. Rumors range from a judicial recovery, even with the R$ 2.7 billion that the company had in cash in September, to the sale of the company – which the CEO, Thiago Piau, denied in a letter to employees.

Faced with the scenario, the market was loaded. The company received expressions of interest not only for Tag, but also for Linx, which is not for sale. Today, Linx has its own administration team, and the integration between the companies must start with the products of both. Sought after, Stone did not return.

This note was published on Broadcast on 02/15/22, at 11:42 am.

