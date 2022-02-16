Storm in Petrópolis leaves 44 dead; firefighters still don’t know how many are missing | Mountain Region

The Municipality of Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, and the Fire Department reported this Wednesday morning (16) which rose to 44 the death toll after the Tuesday afternoon storm (15). the fire department still have no idea of ​​the number of missing.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The City Hall decreed a state of public calamity and reported that hospital teams were reinforced to assist victims. Anyone with missing relatives should go to the police station.

Civil Defense reported that Moderate rain still forecast anytime in the municipality this Wednesday (16). In case of emergency, phone 199 is available.

See at the end of the report how to get information about the disappeared, where the reception points are and how to help with donations.

DESPAIR : Influencer filmed stunning slide footage: ‘In shock so far’

: Influencer filmed stunning slide footage: ‘In shock so far’ VIDEO: Mud, water, branches and vehicles dragged by the flood in the biggest fashion center in Petrópolis

See in the video below satellite images of the affected areas and how they are today:

Satellite images show locations in Petropolis that were destroyed by the rains

1 of 11 Body being removed, on the morning of this Wednesday (16), from the barrier that reached Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1 Body being removed, on the morning of this Wednesday (16), from the barrier that reached Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1

With a clear day, it was possible to see the extent of the devastation – although in many places it was difficult to distinguish which was a house, which was land or which was street.

Hills came down, carrying rocks the size of cars; vehicles were piled up with the force of the current; Important roads were blocked, making access difficult for the homeless.

THE Alto da Serra It was one of the most devastated locations. The municipality estimates that at least 80 houses were hit by the barrier that fell on Morro da Oficina. A video showed the moment of the fall.

Understand causes of the disaster in Petrópolis and see the weather forecast for today in the city and in the rest of the country

There were bodies everywhere’, says a resident of Petrópolis; see reports

2 of 11 Rescuers look for victims in the second floor window of a building — the first was buried — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Rescuers look for victims in the second floor window of a building — the first was buried — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Other regions were also affected, such as 24 de Maio, Caxambu, Sargento Boening, Moinho Preto, Vila Felipe, Vila Militar and Uruguay, Whashington Luiz and Coronel Veiga streets.

Bodies were also found downtown after the river level dropped.

Videos show tragedy in Petrópolis:



‘Almost war situation’, says governor

Governor Cláudio Castro canceled this Wednesday’s agenda and went to Petrópolis.

“The situation is almost like war. We saw cars hanging from poles. Car turned upside down. A lot of mud and a lot of water still,” she described.

According to Castro, Minister Rogério Marinho, of Regional Development, should go to the city next Friday (18). “Workgroups are already seeing what will need to be rebuilt. But right now it’s about saving people and cleaning up the mud, rubbish and rubble,” he said.

Castro said “the sirens worked perfectly.” “So much so that the tragedy was not greater because the sirens worked.”

“But it was an overnight tragedy, with an amount of rain rarely seen: 200 millimeters in two hours is an absurd amount and unfortunately, it was not possible to save all the people”.

‘Many people dying, full of dirt, of different ages’, reported a doctor in an emergency room.

Petrópolis has intense movement of vehicles and ambulances at dawn after rain

“We are going through an extremely serious situation, and we direct all efforts to guarantee the help of the population”, highlighted Mayor Rubens Bomtempo.

The search for survivors amid the burial at Morro da Oficina continued intensely throughout the night and had the help of residents and teams from the Fire Department, Army and Civil Defense.

Agents from the Public Works, Service, Security and Public Order, Health, Education, as well as Comdep and CPTrans secretariats were also active in serving the population and recovering the city.

“We advise the population that at the sign of any instability in the areas in which they live, look for the support point and call us”, highlighted the Secretary of Civil Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Gil Kempers.

The City Hall opened all support points for the reception of the population in risk areas.

“In general, these structures work in schools and at the moment, there are services in the locations of Centro, São Sebastião, Vila Felipe, Alto Independência, Bingen, Dr. Thouzete and Chácara Flora. In all, 184 people are receiving support from the city hall, which directed to the professional units of Health, Education, Community Agents, in addition to Civil Defense”, said the municipality.

These places receive donations and shelter displaced people:

Chiquinha Rolla Child Education Center

Augusto Meschick State School

High Independence Municipal School

Ana Mohammad Municipal School

Doctor Paula Buarque Municipal School

Doctor Rubens de Castro Bomtempo Municipal School

Duque de Caxias Municipal School

Governor Marcello Alencar Municipal School

Odette Fonseca Municipal School

Pope John Paul II Municipal School

Rosalina Nicolay Municipal School

Stefan Zweig Municipal School

Parish School of Bom Jesus Church

Boa Esperança Football Club court

São Paulo Apostolo Parish in Copacabana neighborhood

See how to get information about missing persons here

Find out how to help with donations here

3 of 11 Pitoco is rescued from the top of a mud mountain in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Pitoco is rescued from the top of a mud mountain in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

4 of 11 Deformed cars on the riverbed in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Deformed cars on the riverbed in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

5 of 11 Women use shovels and hoes to turn over rubble in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Women use shovels and hoes to turn over rubble in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

6 of 11 Image of Castelânea, in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio — Photo: Lívia Torres/ TV Globo Image of Castelânea, in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio — Photo: Lívia Torres/ TV Globo

7 of 11 A man searches the rubble in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo A man searches the rubble in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

8 of 11 Residents of Morro da Oficina observe the removal of another body from the rubble in the region, in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Residents of Morro da Oficina observe the removal of another body from the rubble in the region, in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

9 of 11 cars were taken by the storm in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Cars were taken by the storm in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

10 of 11 Site affected by the landslide on Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1 Site affected by the landslide on Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1