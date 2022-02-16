Storm in Petrópolis leaves at least 24 dead and causes 80 landslides

At least 24 people died during the heavy rains that hit Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, on Tuesday afternoon (15), according to the State Fire Department. The information is from g1 and GloboNews.

Due to the storm, the center of the municipality was flooded and bodies appeared after the river level dropped. The Civil Defense recorded 95 occurrences, and at least 80 landslides and 11 points of flooding were recorded in the municipality.

According to g1, in six hours, it rained more than expected for the entire month. The Petrópolis City Hall decreed a state of public calamity on Tuesday night.

The force of the water ended up dragging cars and scaring pedestrians through the streets of the municipality. The river overflowed in the Center and the flood surprised drivers, who did not have time to escape the flood.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), has been in Petrópolis since Tuesday night, and published a video on his Twitter account informing that, as of Wednesday morning (16), machinery from the Infrastructure and Works, from Cities, Environment and Agriculture, and Cedae (Rio de Janeiro State Water and Sewage Company), will be moved to Petrópolis to help mitigate the impacts of rain in the municipality.

On Wednesday morning, around 6 am, the machinery of the departments of Infrastructure and Works, Cities, Environment and Agriculture, in addition to equipment used by Cedae, will be heading to the municipality. — Cláudio Castro (@claudiocastroRJ) February 16, 2022

