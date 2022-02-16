Storm in Petrópolis leaves at least 34 dead and 80 homes affected | Mountain Region

The City Hall decreed a state of public calamity and reported that hospital teams were reinforced to care for victims.

See how to get information about missing persons here.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

There were bodies everywhere’, says a resident of Petrópolis; see reports

With a clear day, it was possible to see the extent of the devastation – although in many places it was difficult to distinguish which was a house, which was land or which was street.

Hills came down, carrying rocks the size of cars; vehicles were piled up with the force of the current; Important roads were blocked, making access difficult for the homeless.

THE Alto da Serra It was one of the most devastated locations. The municipality estimates that at least 80 houses were hit by the barrier that fell on Morro da Oficina. A video showed the moment of the fall.

Other regions were also affected, such as 24 de Maio, Caxambu, Sargento Boening, Moinho Preto, Vila Felipe, Vila Militar and Uruguay, Whashington Luiz and Coronel Veiga streets.

Teresa Street is completely covered by mud

Bodies were also found downtown after the river level dropped.

‘Many people dying, full of dirt, of different ages’, reported a doctor in an emergency room.

Petrópolis has intense movement of vehicles and ambulances at dawn after rain

“We are going through an extremely serious situation, and we direct all efforts to guarantee the help of the population”, highlighted Mayor Rubens Bomtempo.

The search for survivors amid the burial at Morro da Oficina continued intensely throughout the night and had the help of residents and teams from the Fire Department, Army and Civil Defense.

Agents from the Public Works, Service, Security and Public Order, Health, Education, as well as Comdep and CPTrans secretariats also work in serving the population and recovering the city.

“We advise the population that at the sign of any instability in the areas in which they live, look for the support point and call us”, highlighted the Secretary of Civil Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Gil Kempers.

The City Hall opened all support points for the reception of the population in risk areas.

“In general, these structures work in schools and at the moment, there are services in the locations of Centro, São Sebastião, Vila Felipe, Alto Independência, Bingen, Dr. Thouzete and Chácara Flora. In all, 184 people are receiving support from the city hall, which directed to the professional units of Health, Education, Community Agents, in addition to Civil Defense”, said the municipality.

2 of 8 A man searches the rubble in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo A man searches the rubble in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

3 of 8 Women use shovels and hoes to turn over rubble in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Women use shovels and hoes to turn over rubble in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

4 of 8 Residents of Morro da Oficina observe the removal of another body from the rubble in the region, in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Residents of Morro da Oficina observe the removal of another body from the rubble in the region, in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

5 of 8 Image of Castelânea, in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio — Photo: Lívia Torres/ TV Globo Image of Castelânea, in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio — Photo: Lívia Torres/ TV Globo

6 of 8 cars were taken by the storm in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Cars were taken by the storm in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

7 of 8 Site affected by the landslide in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1 Site affected by the landslide on Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1