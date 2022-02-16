Study finds neutrinos are lighter than 0.8 electron volts

posted on 02/15/2022 18:06



Katrin main spectrum electrode assembly – (credit: Joachim Wolf/ KIT )

Neutrinos are a fascinating particle of cosmology. They play an important role in the formation of large-scale structures. In particle physics they have a very small mass, being a feature of great differential. So without measuring the mass of neutrinos, understanding of the universe was incomplete.

The mission to calculate the neutrino mass was taken on by the international Katrin experiment (Karlsruhe Tritium Neutrino Experiment), at Kit (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology) in Germany — and which you can read in more detail at this link. Katrin used the beta decay of tritium, an unstable isotope of hydrogen, to determine the neutrino’s mass through the energy distribution of the electrons released in the process. It is worth remembering that six countries were involved in the experiment.

For this to happen, a great deal of technological effort is required, given that the 70 m-long experiment houses the world’s most intense tritium source, as well as a giant spectrometer to accurately measure the decay electron energies.

Measurements began in 2019 and the quality of results has improved over the past two years. “(O)Katrin is an experiment with the highest technological requirements (and) is now running like a perfect clock,” says Professor Guido Drexlin, project leader and one of the two spokespersons for the experiment.





KATRIN

(photo: MARKUS BREIG, KIT)





Detailed data analysis:

The in-depth analysis of these data represented a major challenge for the international team led by the two coordinators, Dr. Magnus Schlösser (from KIT) and Susanne Mertens (from the Max Planck Institute for Physics and Technical University of Munich), since any effect on the The neutrino’s mass, no matter how small, had to be investigated in detail.

The experimental data from the first year of measurements, based on an extremely small neutrino mass, matched perfectly and so they were allowed to determine a new 0.8 eV threshold for the neutrino mass, the scientists point out.

This was the first time that a direct neutrino mass experiment has entered the sub-eV mass range, which is of high relevance to cosmology and particle physics. “The particle physics community is excited that the 1 eV barrier has been breached by Katrin,” comments neutrino expert John Wilkerson of the University of North Carolina and chairman of the Katrin Executive Board.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes