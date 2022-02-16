Tadeu Schmidt talks with the walled up Arthur Aguiar, Bárbara and Natália at BBB 22 | real time

The presenter talks about Maria first and says: “Maria is doing well and we’re going with our game. We have a very tense Paredão today.”
Then ask the walled-in people how they are doing. “Not good,” begins Natalia. “The feeling is worse than despair. Despair still wins”, says the sister who is on her third Wall.
Natália talks about her heart on her third wall — Photo: Globo
Soon after, it’s Barbara’s turn: “I’m scared to death. I hope it’s just the first Paredão. I really want to stay, there’s still a lot to live for.”
Tadeu Schmidt talks with the walled up Arthur Aguiar, Bárbara and Natália at BBB 22 — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB
Arthur Aguiar talks about whether something has changed from one week to another. “This Wall is much more difficult. I’m much more nervous. The other time I was sure I was going to leave, now I’m more nervous.”
Arthur Aguiar faces the second wall — Photo: Globo