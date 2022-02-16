The Bolsonaro administration’s double mistake in fighting inflation

“The errors in the fight against inflation lead us to believe that, unfortunately, the Selic will still be substantially increased. A prominent and lasting drop in inflation is not so likely.”

Jair Bolsonaro’s and Paulo Guedes’ inflation-fighting strategy has been doubly wrong. The most serious is the misdiagnosis. To make matters worse, there is also an error in the strategy followed by Campos Neto. Thus, the majority of the population (notably the poor and the middle class) that has already been suffering from the rise in prices, will also feel the burden of the increase in credit resulting from the rise in interest rates.

As for the error in the diagnosis, monetary policy is not indicated to combat current inflation. It does not result from an increase in demand, but, to a large extent, from structural bottlenecks in the supply of strategic products (food, fuel, energy, transport, etc.).

This is a type of inflation that, fundamentally, comes from the cost side. In this case, the Selic acts, at best, only on the symptom – it restrains the pass-through of higher costs to prices (or second-round effects). The rise in interest rates does not affect the structural (or true) causes of this type of inflation.

For example, the explosion in food prices – one of the culprits of inflation – has little to do with domestic demand. Therefore, it makes no sense to further restrict demand with a new high in the Selic rate.

Since the Temer government, there has been a gradual emptying of the food security policy: dismantling of CONAB, with the elimination of regulatory stocks of food in the basic basket; weakening of the Food Acquisition Plan (PAA), which encourages family farming, aimed at the domestic market, and so on. Furthermore, there was an expansion of the planted area for export-oriented agriculture. As long as this situation persists, food will continue to be more expensive and/or rising – despite interest rates.

A higher Selic will not solve the problem of exploding gasoline prices either. In this case, a return to the policy of aligning fuel prices – carried out with relative success in the Lula and Dilma governments – would be recommended.

As for the strategy, COPOM has been working very “behind the curve”, in the jargon of the financial market. We explain: it has been slow in responding to the deviation of the IPCA from the target. For this reason, Campos Neto’s Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has given (and will probably continue to give) successive scares to economic agents.

For example, on February 8, the minutes of the 244th Copom meeting were released. It was clear that new Selic hikes are on the way. There are several passages in which the BCB shows that it was badly wrong in its inflation estimates. For example: “Consumer inflation remains high, with an increase spread across several components, and continues to be more persistent than anticipated”; “Recent readings were higher than expected and the surprise occurred both in the more volatile components and, mainly, in those more associated with underlying inflation”.

Therefore, the unwelcome surprise with the last decision of the collegiate, which raised the Selic to 10.75% per year. In the inflation targeting regime (RMI), the BCB calibrates the Selic with the primary objective of meeting the IPCA target established by the National Monetary Council. As the Selic affects inflation only in a delayed manner, the COPOM acts prospectively: it is based on inflation forecasts for periods between 12 and 24 months. That is, he looks ahead when setting the Selic.

In addition, central banks that adopt the RMI perform the so-called interest rate smoothing (as the so-called extended Taylor Rule says). However, the COPOM chaired by Campos Neto has acted in a delayed (non-prospective) and abrupt (non-smooth) manner.

To make matters worse, another mistake draws attention in the last minutes: the insistence on conditioning the resumption of economic growth to the realization of new economic reforms. There are no more liberalizing reforms to be made! Labor, social security, education reforms, etc., have already been carried out.

None of them brought growth back. Insisting on this agenda condemns us to stagnation. The net and certain result of the reforms was only the precariousness of labor relations, loss of rights, worsening of the quality of education, and so on.

The hope of reformers is in an abstract long term that, every day, becomes even more distant. In the short term, errors in the conduct of economic policy generate dramatic repercussions for the economy and the Brazilian population.

In short, monetary policy is wrong: both the Minister of Finance and the president of the Central Bank are wrong. The structural bottlenecks in supply, which are at the origin of the rise in strategic prices, are not being reversed. Mistakes in fighting inflation lead us to believe that, unfortunately, the Selic rate will still be substantially increased. A prominent and lasting drop in inflation is not so likely.