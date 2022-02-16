The consultation of the R$ 400 aid was released in February. See how to do

One more round of Brazil aid started last Monday, 14th, for about 18.05 million families. Of this total, 556,540 people will have access to their first installment of the social program in February.

The benefit has minimum amount of BRL 400, being able to exceed this level, but never fall below. This amount is guaranteed at least until the end of 2022.

While thousands of families are added to the program’s payroll, others are also excluded. Every month, the government carries out a fine-tooth comb to verify that beneficiaries still meet the criteria to continue receiving transfers. When they no longer fit the rules, they are removed.

How to consult the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400?

Citizens who want to know the amount of the installment or check whether they entered or continue in the program can consult the benefit through one of the following channels:

Auxílio Brasil app (Android and iOS);

Call Center of the Ministry of Citizenship, on phone 121.

In case of blocking or payment error, the solution is to look for the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to update CadÚnico data and try to solve the problem.

Aid Brazil calendar for February