The death toll in Petrópolis (RJ) rises to 55, says RJ government – 02/16/2022

The number of people who died after the strong storm that hit the city of Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, has risen to 55, according to the government of Rio de Janeiro and the Fire Department.

Residents report the disappearance of family members, but firefighters say they do not yet have an estimate of the total number of missing. The Petrópolis City Hall declared a state of public calamity. The heavy rain caused landslides, floods and flooding in several parts of the city.

The forecast is that more victims will be located throughout the day – at least 21 people were rescued alive.

The Morro da Oficina region concentrates the largest number of victims. So far, 229 occurrences have been recorded, of which 189 were due to landslides.

“There is a large team concentrated in Morro da Oficina, where we believe to have the largest number of victims still buried. We have 400 soldiers mobilized and working in 44 points affected by the storm”, said today the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL).

One day after heavy rains, the scene in the city is one of destruction. Cars on top of each other, houses destroyed and families looking for relatives with shovels and hoes.

Rua Teresa, a well-known fashion center in Petrópolis, was also a region that was hit hard by heavy rains. The street dawned with accumulation of mud, with cars that were washed away and fallen logs.

Also affected were the regions of 24 de Maio, Caxambu, Sargento Boening, Moinho Preto, Vila Felipe, Vila Militar and Uruguay, Washington Luiz and Coronel Veiga streets.

War scene, says governor

The volume of water in the streets of Petrópolis had decreased this morning. According to Claudio Castro (PL), in an interview with Bom Dia Rio, on Rede Globo, 16 people were rescued alive during the night. The governor assessed that the city is in a war scenario.

“When we got here, the situation is almost like war, the car is upside down, lots of water, lots of mud, the water has been going down throughout the night. (…) The machinery arrived this morning to help with the opening work and cleaning [da cidade].”

At least 80 houses were hit by the strong storm on Morro da Oficina.

Asked about the resources that will be used for the reconstruction of Petrópolis, the governor did not define values. “Right now, our concern is not values, but rescuing people alive and thinking about cleaning and normalization. [da cidade].”

Castro also commented that the warning sirens about the volume of rain worked perfectly.

“There were 200 mm of rain in two hours, what you call a head of water, the sirens worked perfectly. The tragedy was not greater because the sirens worked, but it was an overnight tragedy, an absurd amount of rain and unfortunately there was no way to save all the people”.

The city has 18 Alert and Alarm System sirens installed in communities and risk areas.

Petrópolis had already been suffering for days with heavy rains in the region, but yesterday around 260 mm of precipitation were recorded in a period of six hours, causing chaos in the municipality. This is the amount of rain expected for the entire month. The forecast is for light to moderate rain in the region at any time.

“Civil Defense reinforces that the city is still in the Operational Crisis stage and advises that the population is attentive to reports and alerts.”

PM does not confirm alleged trawler

The Petrópolis Military Police Battalion reported today that there was no formal record of trawler in the city. Yesterday, videos of residents running through the historic center circulated on the internet.

The 26th BPM reported that it is verifying the veracity of the images together with the Civil Police and that it has been found so far “that the people circulating in the center would be homeless people who took the opportunity to collect some items that were in the flood caused by the rain”.

The PM also commented on an alleged shooting. The corporation explained that there was only one occurrence of a citizen who threatened his sister-in-law with a firearm in Travessa Vereador Prudente de Aguiar. The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station.

Road blocked

The BR-040 highway, which connects Rio de Janeiro to Juiz de Fora, passing through the mountainous region, is partially blocked. The concessionaire’s teams are still working on dismantling a large rock that slid over the slope of the Petrópolis mountain range, partially blocking km 82 of the BR-040, towards Juiz de Fora.

The service was started shortly after the occurrence, recorded last night. “The action causes temporary closures of the track for dismantling and removal of rock fragments, with intervals of reopening the stretch for traffic flow. in a note to the concessionaire responsible for the road.

Bolsonaro should visit the region

Em seu perfil no Twitter, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro disse ontem ter feito ligações para “auxílio imediato às vítimas”. Bolsonaro, who is in Russia on an official trip, also ordered his government ministers to give the necessary support to victims of heavy rains.