Today’s Mega-Sena must pay a prize of 12 million

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,454, which will be drawn tonight (16th) in São Paulo, should pay a prize of R$ 12 million to whoever hits the six dozen.

The draw will take place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

+ Caixa pays Aid Brasil to beneficiaries with final NIS 3

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, at site da Caixa – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50

