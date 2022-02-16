Treasury Direct: public bond rates decline with a drop in the exchange rate, fuel on the radar and lower risk perception

Public bond rates are falling this Tuesday (15), driven by the decrease in risk perception and the appreciation of the real against the dollar.

According to Bruno Martins, fixed income manager at Warren, the main factor impacting the Brazilian yield curve today is the decrease in risk perception related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He explains that despite Russia having withdrawn only part of the military force from the border with Ukraine, the signaling reduced the perception of an imminent conflict, which ended up relieving interest. “The Russian retreat also reduces the probability of a military escalation by the United States, which had signaled discomfort with Russian movements”, highlights Martins.

In this scenario, the rates of short and long-term public bonds operate in decline, with a direct impact from the improvement in the international scenario.

Warren’s manager also explains that the yield curve dropped about 10 basis points during the day, due to the appreciation of the real against the dollar. At around 3:18 pm, the commercial dollar fell by 0.58%, quoted at R$5.187. “The day is one of decreasing aversion to risk in global markets”, points out Martins.

The market is also monitoring a possible postponement of the vote on the package related to fuel prices in the Senate, which was scheduled for this Wednesday (16th) session.

The projects under discussion have a large fiscal impact, which worries the market. “This minimizes the fiscal cost in the future, reducing interest rates”, cites Martins.

Within the Treasury Direct, rates on fixed-rate securities showed a general fall, however the biggest drop was that of the Fixed-rate Treasury 2024. The public security offered an annual yield of 11.64% at 3:17 pm, below the 11.73% seen yesterday.

While the 2026 Fixed Rate Treasury and the 2031 Fixed Rate Treasury – the latter with semi-annual interest payments – delivered a return of 11.27% and 11.49%, respectively, lower than the 11.35% and 11.52% on Monday. (14).

In inflation-linked bonds, the biggest impact was on short-term rates. This is the case of the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury, which on Tuesday offered a real return of 5.26%, below the 5.29% recorded yesterday.

After several days of suspended trading due to the semi-annual coupon payment, bonds due in 2030 and 2040 resumed trading, offering real returns of 5.51% and 5.62% per annum, respectively.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Tuesday afternoon (15):

Source: Direct Treasure

Fuel Pack

Senate leaders are considering a postponement of the vote on the package related to fuel prices, scheduled for the session on Wednesday (16), in the plenary of the House. The leader of the PSDB in the Senate, Izalci Lucas (DF), said that he will ask for the postponement of the discussion with the convening of a public hearing on the subject.

“We are willing to vote, but the matter is very complex,” said the toucan to Broadcast Politico.

The leader of Citizenship, Alessandro Vieira (SE), presented a request to postpone the processing of one of the proposals, the one that creates a subsidy for the free bus fare for the elderly in the municipalities.

The lack of articulation by the government of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, is one of the reasons given for the impasse. “When you have good leadership, it brings enough subsidies and arguments to the debate. Until then, this business remains, nobody knows anything”, said the PSDB leader.

The Senate also wants an answer from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on the legality of proposals that involve exemptions and the creation of subsidies in an election year.

IGP-10

On the local economic agenda, financial agents reflect the release of the General Price Index –10 (IGP-10), which rose 1.98% in February, accelerating from the 1.79% recorded in the previous month.

The numbers were presented today by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). With this result, the index accumulates a high of 3.80% in the year and 16.69% in 12 months.

The main highlights of the acceleration are linked to important commodities and fuels, such as iron ore, soybeans, corn and diesel oil, according to André Braz, coordinator of price indices.

Abroad

Within the international scene, David Malpass, president of the World Bank, warned this Tuesday of the current scenario of high inflation, during a virtual event. He considered that inflation “will be difficult to contain” and will harm the poorest the most, when speaking at the launch of a World Bank report.

Malpass underscored the importance of a focus on public and private debt sustainability, not just in developing countries but also in the richest.

According to him, restructuring these debts is an important topic in the current picture of recovery after the height of the pandemic shock, not only for governments, but also for companies.

