Treatment of post-covid symptoms in SUS has resources released

Two ordinances that allocate funds for the care of patients with Covid-19 sequelae in the municipal Primary Health Care networks were signed this Wednesday (16) by the Ministry of Health.

One of them allocates R$ 160 million for the treatment of post-coronavirus symptoms. The second ordinance transfers R$ 263 million to 2,100 Service Centers for the fight against Covid-19 and 82 community centers, in 21 municipalities.

Fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, loss of smell and taste, headache, dizziness, memory changes, anxiety and depression are, according to the Ministry of Health, the main symptoms of patients recovered from covid-19.

Data presented by the folder indicate that 30% to 75% of patients who have had covid-19 have these symptoms after facing the disease.

The R$ 160 million will be transferred to the municipalities and the Federal District. With the resource, local managers will be able to hire new professionals, build treatment spaces and purchase materials.

By the ordinance, each municipality will be framed in a priority category: high, medium or low. The index takes into account the number of teams, social vulnerability index, population size and mortality rate due to covid-19.

“Brazil today has this answer and is in a position to allocate these resources to states and municipalities. “During the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, we increased the budget of the Ministry of Health by R$ 100 billion in extraordinary credits”, highlighted Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

Queiroga also assessed that Brazil has done better in this new wave of the disease in relation to the one caused by the Gamma variant.

“We have already seen a stabilization in the number of cases of the Ômicron variant with a downward trend. The moving average of cases is still 800 cases per day. We don’t want this average, but if we remember the Gamma variant, there were days with more than 3,000 moving average cases. Without a doubt, we’ve come a long way. Our health system has provided the answers, whether in primary care or in specialized care. We did not experience, as was the case in other waves, a collapse in the health system and this is due to the strengthening of the Unified Health System during the covid-19 pandemic″.

