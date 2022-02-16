Trudeau tests positive for fascism

The “freedom train” became the biggest truck driver protest in history, with thousands of drivers joining the movement that was born in Canada and has now spread around the world, with the support of a large part of the population wherever it passes. The fight is for freedom and against authoritarian measures such as the vaccination passport.

There are no recorded violent acts, contrary to what happens in every Black Lives Matter or Antifa protest, radical leftist groups. Nevertheless, under the pretext of guaranteeing peace, the Canadian prime minister resorted to an extremist decree made only for times of war. “From an undisclosed hiding place outside Canada’s capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed to the world that he has tragically tested positive for fascism,” The Babylon Bee reported.

Basic liberties were suspended. Leandro Ruschel warned: “If even Canada can become a dictatorship so easily, any country can.” Ruschel also pointed to the absurdity of the thing: “According to Canadian newsroom militants, ‘freedom’ is a term of the ‘far right’. In recent days, Canadian ‘journalists’ have demonstrated all their bias and their authoritarianism, criminalized peaceful protest. These are the same people who support violent groups like the BLM.”

Canadian Civil Liberties Association is correct: Trudeau’s emergency declaration to suspend basic freedoms, such as the right to assembly, and the right to a trial before arrest, is an illegal act. Canada is no longer a free country and is in the hands of a tyrant. But the press supports it! At the press conference given by Trudeau to announce the suspension of civil rights in the country, no journalist questioned the measure, or suggested that it would be excessive. Some questioned the delay in adopting it!

Ruschel then imagined a hypothetical scenario of the left’s return to power in Brazil in this current context of a pandemic: “If in a country like Canada, a leftist government manages to tear up the Constitution and revoke basic civil rights overnight, imagine what would happen in a country like Brazil with the left back to the Executive. In a right-wing government, there are already persecuted conservatives…”

There are theses, conspiratorial though they may be, that Trudeau would be Fidel Castro’s bastard son. There is no proof of this, but one thing we know: if he is not a biological son, he is an ideological son. The Canadian prime minister shares the authoritarian soul of these tyrants who want to control everything. These are dark times in the West, when a country like Canada so readily succumbs to authoritarianism.