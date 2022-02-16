Turco has Atlético-MG team set for Supercup and expects Flamengo to attack in Cuiabá | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG made the last test for the first big game of the season. Athletic won 1-0 and is already aiming at Flamengo, on Sunday, for the title of the Supercopa do Brasil. The classic, of course, was one of the main topics of Turco Mohamed’s press conference at Mineirão.

This Tuesday’s game served to save almost all the holders. Only Everson and Keno, who is still looking for optimal physical shape, after the Covid-19 infection, started the match. Will the striker start on Sunday? Possibly.

But there is no room for so many important pieces, which generates dispute between players like Nacho, Ademir and Savarino, depending on the scheme used. Doubts only in the minds of fans and journalists, according to Turco Mohamed.

“We already have the team, we have no doubt. I’ve had in my head the team that will play for a few days now, but we have four more days to train well and arrive with a lot of positive energy for this decisive game.”

All the planning done in this first month of the season was aimed at Sunday’s match. He rotated the cast, watched plays and rested those who needed it. Therefore, the coach considers that the physical moment is good, despite the short pre-season time of the squad.

– We arrived very well physically. Today practically more than half a team did not participate and is rested. Other players played very little time, so we will be physically great for Sunday’s match.

Atlético-MG x Flamengo, by itself, is usually caught due to rivalry. Which was fueled by the controversies over Sunday’s duel and also by the recent victorious years of both teams. With qualified squads and jobs that promise offensiveness, Mohamed expects an open game, with the Cariocas trying to propose the game.

– We have to go play with our best weapons, that’s what we know how to do. We expect a tough rival, who will propose the game, but we will also go out to win the game with our weapons. I feel it will be a final that will be defined in small details.

Atlético-MG will present itself again this Wednesday and will have four days of training until the decision. Due to logistical difficulties in Cuiabá, Galo intends to arrive at the city of departure only on Saturday, after carrying out the last work in BH.