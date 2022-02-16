Ukraine Defense Ministry Website Under Cyber ​​Attack | World

The website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was attacked by hackers during this Tuesday (15) and remains offline until the last update of this report.

The Ukrainian government confirmed the attack and said it was an intervention by DDOS (an acronym used for when there is an overload of access to the website, causing it to go offline).

Due to the loss of transmission of the website, two large local banks (PrivatBank and Oschadbank) are unable to carry out transactions and their mobile applications are down, reported Reuters.

There is still no confirmation of the origin of the attack.

History of cyber attacks

Ukraine has been the target of several cyberattacks in recent years, with suspicion always falling on Russia (which always denies any involvement).

In the most recent one, on January 13, some Ukrainian government websites also suffered mass cyberattacks. This was the case of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cabinet of Ministers, Agrarian Policy, the Security and Defense Council and the Ministry of Education and Science.