Ukraine is targeted by cyber attack; West demands proof of withdrawal of Russian troops – Época Negócios

Ukraine was targeted by cyber attack (Photo: Pixabay)

THE Ukraine said its Defense Ministry and two banks were hacked on Tuesday, apparently blaming Russia as the West sought evidence from Moscow of a partial troop withdrawal.

The Kremlin, the United States and Europe are embroiled in one of the most serious crises in East-West relations for decades over Ukraine, post-Cold War influence on the continent and energy supplies, while Moscow wants to prevent for Kiev to join NATO.

Western countries have suggested arms control and confidence-building measures to ease the stalemate and want Russia to reverse the buildup of some 130,000 troops on its neighbour’s borders.

On Tuesday, Russia reported that some soldiers were returning to their bases after exercises, prompting US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to ask for evidence, saying such a move “would be welcome news if is legitimate”.

Ukraine did not say who it believed was responsible for the cyberattack, but a statement suggested it was pointing the finger at Russia.

“It is not ruled out that the attacker used small dirty trick tactics because his aggressive plans are not working on a large scale,” said the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which is part of the Ministry of Culture.

Privatbank users had problems with payments and a banking app, and Oshadbank said the cyberattack resulted in some of its systems slowing down. In addition, a message on the homepage of the Ministry of Defense website said it was undergoing maintenance.

Russia’s Federal Security Service did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A European diplomat said the hacking attack was concerning because a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine would likely be preceded by a cyber attack.

“It could mean that a physical attack is imminent, or it could mean that Russia continues to mess with Ukraine,” the diplomat said, on condition of anonymity.

Lockdown attacks, when hackers flood a network with exceptionally high volumes of data traffic to bring it to a halt, as seen in Ukraine on Tuesday, are difficult to pin down, but the European diplomat said there was no question. that Russia is behind them.

The United States offered support in the investigation and response to the attack.