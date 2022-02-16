Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and the country’s state-owned banks suffer cyberattack – News









Ukraine announced on Tuesday (15) that the websites of the Ministry of Defense and two large state-owned banks were the target of a cyber attack.

The announcement by the Ukrainian communications control body comes at a time of threat of a possible attack on the country by Russian forces, which are carrying out military exercises in the border region.

Affected websites include those of Oschadbank and Privat24, two of the country’s largest financial institutions.











The Ministry of Defense portal displayed an error message that stated that the site was “under technical maintenance”. The control body reported that Privat24 was the target of “a massive denial of service (DDOS) attack”.

“It cannot be ruled out that the aggressor is resorting to dirty tricks,” the watchdog said, referring to Russia.

The new attack comes weeks after a few Ukraine government websites were taken down by hackers in January. The country suggested that the culprits had been Russian cybercriminals.









