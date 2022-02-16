Ukraine’s President Says He Heard Russian Invasion Could Take Place on Wednesday (16)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday (14) that he had heard that Wednesday (16) could be the day of the Russian invasion of the country, and that he will proclaim the date as the day of Ukrainian national unity.

Zelenskiy, who has been playing down suggestions that an attack is imminent, did not say who had suggested the February 16 date. However, several US media outlets reported last week that Washington believes this is the date Russian forces would be ready if President Vladimir Putin gave the invasion order.

“They told us that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity,” Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation. “They are trying to scare us by once again indicating a date for the start of military action.”









A decree was signed to hang national flags and use yellow and blue banners on that day, he added.

Russia suggested on Monday it was ready to continue talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis, while the United States said Moscow was increasing its military capacity every day for a potential attack on Ukraine.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops gathered near Ukraine’s border. Moscow denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion but says it could take unspecified military-technical measures unless a series of demands are met, including preventing Ukraine from joining the NATO military alliance.