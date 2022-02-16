Understand how cold sores are transmitted

Herpes is a viral disease that occurs through small blisters gathered on the skin or genitals. When caused by the herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1), it ends up appearing on the lips. Its transmission is based, mainly, through droplets of saliva, by kissing and placing contaminated objects in the mouth.

Anyone, at any age, is subject to its contagion. However, the disease manifests itself more quickly when the individual has low immunity. Upon invading the body, the virus settles in the nerves and ganglia (glands of the lymphatic system).

Infectologist Silvia Fonseca talks a little about the disease and how it manifests itself. “Herpes is a large family of viruses that have several types, the most common is this one that can cause sores both in the mouth and in the genital organ, so it is considered a virus that can be transmitted through sexual intercourse and by contact. Usually, if caught in childhood, the first infection can even generate fever and malaise. In all cases there is treatment, and remembering that both contact with other people and sharing personal items should be avoided. And the important thing about herpes is to seek help, because there is effective treatment,” she highlights.

As already mentioned, the disease is characterized by the grouping of small water bubbles on the lips and, before they appear, the patient feels itching and tingling in the region. To differentiate herpes from other diseases that also cause blisters in the mouth, it is necessary to consult a specialist doctor, as there are specific cases of canker sores that can be confused with herpes.

Herpes symptoms appear for about a week and then disappear. However, as the virus is hidden in the body, new cases can occur when immunity suffers another shake.

There is no definitive cure for cold sores, however proper use of certain antivirals can reduce the recurrence of new attacks. Creams, ointments and oral remedies can be included in this strategy, depending on each case.

Herpes at BBB

In the last week, the subject related to the disease gained repercussion on social networks, due to the participant of the reality show Big Brother Brasil 22, Eliezer, even with herpes, having kissed other participants of the program.

After the episode, the Big Brother presenter informed that Eliezer was attended by the program’s medical team, who had guided him on the necessary care, ensuring that the confined will be reminded again of the necessary measures to contain the virus.