Understand how the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia can affect Brazil | World

If Russia were to invade Ukraine, as the United States and its allies have warned, there will be indirect consequences for countries that are not involved in the conflict but that have trade partnerships with the Russians or Ukrainians, experts say. Brazil would be affected mainly because of the economy, and the most significant impact would be increased pressure on inflation.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is on a trip to Russia, but Brazil is secondary in the dispute, says Fernanda Magnotta, senior fellow at the US branch of the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri). The Brazilian’s official visit has nothing to do with the international crisis.

“However, all countries affect each other in some way. And, right away, there are economic effects derived from a conflict: the supply of gas and a rise in fuel prices, for example, which would very significantly affect countries such as ours, where the price of fuel has already been, in recent months, responsible for inflationary pressure”, points out the specialist.

In an interview with GloboNews, José Márcio Camargo, chief economist at Opus Investimentos, says that last year oil already had an increase of more than 40%, and that, in addition, there would be a shock in food prices.

The main products that Brazil imports from Russia are linked to agriculture, especially fertilizers. In the table below, are the five items that the country bought the most from Russians in 2021, in terms of values. Only one, bituminous coal (a type of coal), is not used in the soil in preparation for planting.

Products that Brazil imports most from Russia* Other potassium chlorides 1.35 billion Ammonium dihydrogen orthophosphate (monoammonium or monoammonium phosphate), whether or not mixed with diammonium hydrogen orthophosphate (diammonium or diammonium phosphate) 862 million Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution, with a nitrogen (nitrogen) content exceeding 45 % by weight, calculated on the anhydrous product in the dry state 508 million Bituminous coal, not agglomerated 411 million Ammonium nitrate, even in aqueous solution 377 million *Data for 2021, in dollars

Magnotta says that Brazil is very dependent on Russia for these inputs, and a military operation in Europe would have a direct effect on the supply of manure and fertilizers. “There is already some shortage in general in the economy because of the pandemic, and in the context of war this would be aggravated”, he points out.

Most exported products from Brazil to Russia* Soybeans, whether or not ground, except for sowing 343,286,654.00 Pieces and offal, edible of roosters/hens, frozen 167,164,904.00 Unroasted, non-decaffeinated, whole beans 132,723,847.00 Shelled peanuts, whether or not crushed 129,731,662.00 Other cane sugars 124,262,859.00 *Data for 2021, in dollars

Foreign policy consequences

Brazil sought the support of the United States to become an extra-regional member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In the conflict, the Russian government calls for an end to NATO’s expansionist policy and for the organization to commit to not installing weapons of attack near its borders.

In the event of a military conflict, the country would be charged by the powers in relation to its positioning – that is, it would be forced to take a side.

“This implies making decisions about who to displease: on the one hand, Brazil is part of the western alliance and there has been an attempt to reach a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union for a long time, and on the other, the China has signaled a rapprochement with Russia,” says Magnotta.

Russia has begun withdrawing some troops carrying out military exercises from border regions with Ukraine and soldiers are returning to their bases, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Putin also said that Russia does not want an armed conflict: “We want [uma guerra], or not? Of course not. Therefore, we have presented our proposals for a negotiation process,” he said.

Bolsonaro will have a meeting with the Russian leader this Wednesday (16). For Putin, the meeting is interesting to demonstrate that Russia is not isolated and that the West is not totally in agreement with the policy of isolating it. However, the Ukraine crisis should not be addressed at the meeting.