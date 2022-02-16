Understand what led to the death of hundreds of birds in northern Mexico | World

The death of hundreds of birds that plummeted from the sky in Chihuahua, northern Mexico, has puzzled veterinarians and experts who have evaluated a range of possible causes. (read all of them later).

The incident happened last week, but on Sunday (13), security camera images were released by the police with the capture of the exact moment of the deaths.

In the recording, you can see a flock of birds flying over the urban area of ​​the city. They seem to lose control, and part of the animals falls dead to the ground. See the VIDEO above.

Initially, the cause of the deaths of the birds, identified as specimens of yellow-headed graunas, had not been identified, but Two initial hypotheses were raised:

the animals could have intoxicated with smoke from a chimney

the animals touched the high voltage wires from the local power grid

However, after investigations and the disclosure of the act, the disorientation and animals clashing with each other – which were flying at high speed – ended up being identified as the cause of the incident.

The information was released by the Seguridad Pública Seccional de Chihuahua (the region’s security authority) and reported by the local radio station La Ranchera de Cuauhtemoc.

“The migratory birds arrived in a flock and when flying at great speed, they lost flight stability and collided with each other,” the broadcaster explained. “And with the heavy blow, some of them died.”

At this time of year, animals usually migrate from the north (United States and Canada) to the south (Mexico) in search of milder temperatures.

Shocks involving large groups of birds turn out to be more frequent than we imagine.

This week alone, on Sunday (12), more than 200 dead birds were found in the town of Pembrokeshire, Wales. On Monday, a group of starlings went through the same difficulties, this time in Ferrol, a city in Spain.

Earlier, in March 2020, more than a thousand birds were found dead in a region of the city of Missouri, USA.

Some groups of birds tend to move in large flocks that, together, can be likened to a cloud of animals or a “swarm”. The name used for this natural event is “murmuration”.

Experts claim that a “murmuration” forms when a small bird copies the behavior of its seven “neighbors”, and then these nearby starlings copy each of its seven neighbors, and so on until the entire group move as one.