Understand what led to the death of hundreds of birds in northern Mexico | World

The death of hundreds of birds that plummeted from the sky in Chihuahua, northern Mexico, has puzzled veterinarians and experts who have evaluated a range of possible causes. (read all of them later).
The incident happened last week, but on Sunday (13), security camera images were released by the police with the capture of the exact moment of the deaths.
In the recording, you can see a flock of birds flying over the urban area of the city. They seem to lose control, and part of the animals falls dead to the ground. See the VIDEO above.
Gif birds fall dead in Mexico — Photo: Reproduction
Initially, the cause of the deaths of the birds, identified as specimens of yellow-headed graunas, had not been identified, but Two initial hypotheses were raised:
- the animals could have intoxicated with smoke from a chimney
- the animals touched the high voltage wires from the local power grid
However, after investigations and the disclosure of the act, the disorientation and animals clashing with each other – which were flying at high speed – ended up being identified as the cause of the incident.
Dead birds on the ground after a flock of birds in Mexico City — Photo: Courtesy/Chihuahua Police
The information was released by the Seguridad Pública Seccional de Chihuahua (the region’s security authority) and reported by the local radio station La Ranchera de Cuauhtemoc.
“The migratory birds arrived in a flock and when flying at great speed, they lost flight stability and collided with each other,” the broadcaster explained. “And with the heavy blow, some of them died.”
At this time of year, animals usually migrate from the north (United States and Canada) to the south (Mexico) in search of milder temperatures.