Understand what motivates the record withdrawal of money from savings

In January 2022, withdrawals in savings exceeded contributions by R$ 19.67 billion, the largest monthly withdrawal recorded by the Central Bank since 1995. Last year, the most famous investment by Brazilians also closed in the negative. During the 12 months, net withdrawals reached R$ 35.5 billion.

For comparison, in 2020 the movement was just the opposite. Investors deposited more funds than they withdrew and, in the end, the net funding for the period was R$ 166.3 billion. The same occurred in 2019, when R$ 13.2 billion was raised by the passbook.

The increase in inflation and interest rates in the country are among the main reasons for withdrawing funds from savings accounts. The rise in prices increases the cost of living and makes savers have to withdraw part of the reserve to deal with extra expenses at the beginning of the year, such as IPTU, IPVA, enrollment and school supplies.

Added to this is the explosive increase in indebted households. According to the Consumer Debt and Default Survey (Peic), in December last year 74.5% of families had debts. It is the highest percentage of the historical series that began in January 2010.

“There are many options for the booklet, paying debts is one of them. The cost of credit card debt, for example, is many times greater than the income from savings,” says Mario Goulart, an analyst at O2Research. “And when the bag gets excited, people end up going along.”

In fact, in 2022 the Ibovespa accelerated against its peers and accumulated a 9% rise. The index started the year at 104,800 points and is currently heading towards 114,000 points.

lag

The rise in interest had a direct effect on the profitability of the investment, which contributed to the surge in withdrawals. The basic rate of the Selic economy is at 10.75% per year, with a view to exceeding 12% by December, as predicted by the Focus Bulletin of the Central Bank. However, savings are far from delivering this level of return.

As a rule, when interest is equal to or below 8.5%, savings earn 70% of the Selic. However, when above 8.5%, the passbook starts to yield 0.5% per month – equivalent to 6.17% per year. That is, returns do not rise even with the cycle of high interest rates.

“Inflation closed at 10.06% in 2021 and savings ended last year with the worst real return in 31 years”, points out Leo Dutra, an investment analyst specializing in Options. Real profitability is the profitability discounted for inflation. Those who invested in savings in 2021 had their assets eroded by 6.37%, according to data from Economatica.

Therefore, a good part of this billionaire capital is going to other fixed income investments, which deliver at least 100% of the CDI (a rate close to the Selic). According to B3’s annual report of individuals, the number of active investors in Treasury Direct reached 1.8 million at the end of last year, an increase of 26% compared to 2020.

The balance invested in treasury bonds also increased from R$69.2 billion in 2020 to R$76.7 billion in 2021. “We have seen migration to treasury bonds, fixed income and even variable income”, explains Dutra.

In fixed income, the number of investors with Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) rose 18% in the same period, from R$6.1 billion to R$7.2 billion. However, it was in Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCAs) where the increase was most representative: a 73% jump in the number of CPFs.

“There are 688 thousand individuals in LCA, a balance of R$ 176 billion and a median balance of R$ 126,757”, states B3 in a report. “It is important to note that, like the LCIs, this product is exempt from income tax, making it attractive to investors in general.”

Because they have higher tickets, from BRL 1,000 to up to BRL 30,000, LCs are less accessible. “For more sophisticated investors, Real Estate Credit Letters (LCI) and Agribusiness Letters (LCA) pay more than the CDI, have IR exemption for individuals, and FGC guarantee for amounts up to 250 thousand”, explains Goulart, from O2Research .

Rodrigo Beresca, financial solutions analyst at Ativa Investimentos, draws attention to the liquidity risks of LCIs and LCAs. “Despite the exemption from income tax, they are not ideal for emergency reserves because they have an average maturity of 180 days”, he says, stressing that the ideal is to invest in more conservative investments.

better options

For those who are leaving Savings and want to take advantage of the moment of double-digit interest rates to better monetize the emergency reserve, an accessible and safe option is the Selic Treasury itself.

The security is the most conservative and pays the Selic variation for the period. CDBs can also be good options for the lower-income individual investor. “Remembering that he has to do the math thinking about the income tax (IR)”, emphasizes Goulart. The tax is levied on the Selic Treasury and bank certificates progressively, ranging from 22.5% (up to 180 days) to 15% (over 720 days).

For Beresca, in addition to the Selic Treasury, funds that follow the CDI are easier for beginners. “These are funds that are glued to the Selic, and with these interest rate increases, we are seeing good opportunities for gains in these investments”, she explains.

