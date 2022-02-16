União Brasil, PSDB and MDB start negotiations to form a party federation | Elections 2022

The leaders of União Brasil, PSDB and MDB began this Tuesday (15) negotiations for the formation of a possible party federation (association of two or more acronyms to act as a unit for at least four years).

According to the national leaders of the subtitles, Bruno Araújo, from the PSDB, Luciano Bivar, from União Brasil, and Baleia Rossi, from the MDB, the negotiations should continue on a “permanent” basis. They assess that the discussions should be extended until March.

Elections 2022: How party federations will work

According to the presidents, the parties want to build a “new political force”, able to moderate radicalization, and present a unified candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto in 2022.

Internally, the union of the three acronyms is viewed with skepticism, especially in União Brasil. The party, newly born from a merger between DEM and PSL, faces resistance from its own members.

In their opinion, the association of parties weakened the internal environment of the party and an eventual federation could demand even more sacrifices.

TSE approves registration and statute of União Brasil, a party resulting from the merger between DEM and PSL

Another impasse is regional support. If they choose federation, the parties will be obliged to choose single candidates at the national and state level in this election, and at the municipal level in the 2024 elections. Therefore, the acronyms also work with the possibility that the grouping does not advance.

For Bruno Araújo, even if the parties do not constitute a federation, the acronyms must remain united in the presidential race and in the National Congress. Also, according to the national leader of the PSDB, the intention is to build a “center” and “moderating power”.

According to Luciano Bivar, even if federation is not possible, the parties must maintain “this spirit of communion of these democratic forces”.

“We are all immersed in this democratic confluence. If by chance it is unfeasible, due to the peculiarities that each party has, we will see another way for us to maintain this spirit of communion of these democratic forces”, said Bivar.

The PSDB and MDB already have pre-candidates for the presidency: the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB-SP), and senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), respectively. Now, the candidacies will be evaluated by the leaders of the three acronyms, who indicate the desire to build a single candidacy.

According to Araújo, Doria has already “authorized” negotiations with the parties. Asked if the conversation with the acronyms would represent an attempt by the PSDB to abandon the São Paulo governor, the national president of the party repeated that the names are subject to the group.

“Candidacies are legitimate, but from this moment on, while we all work for the convergence of a candidacy, they are subject to the authority of a consensus built by political forces”, said Bruno Araújo.

The president of União Brasil evaluated, however, that it is still too early to say which name will be chosen to compete for the Plateau by the group. Bivar said that, at first, the parties must build an identity. Then it would be possible to discuss the criteria for choosing the candidate.

Separately, the three acronyms also maintain negotiations with other parties. União Brasil courted the MDB for a possible federation, while the PSDB advanced with Cidadania.

The president of Cidadania, Roberto Freire, is still debating which party will be given priority for an eventual federation. Among the applicants are the PSDB, Podemos and PDT.

Bruno Araújo is already working on the possibility of Cidadania embarking on a new alliance with União Brasil and MDB. According to him, Freire agreed to join the negotiations. “He will be at the next meetings,” he said.