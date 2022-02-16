Unimed denies drug to patient with rare lung cancer

Admitted to Hospital São Camilo with a rare lung cancer, patient Renata Cardoso, 34, is having difficulty getting the drug alectinib, recommended to continue treatment. Diagnosed in November 2021, Renata had three cycles of chemotherapy until she discovered the need to change her medication.

According to her sister, Rayana Almeida, the imbroglio is happening because the health plan operator Unimed is not authorizing the delivery of the drug, claiming high cost. Each box of medicine, which lasts a month, can cost up to 30 thousand reais.

Unlike chemotherapy and radiotherapy, conventional treatments against various types of cancer, Renata Cardoso’s case requires “Target Therapy”, where the treatment uses drugs that specifically attack cancer cellsis made by pills and is applied orally, directly attacking the tumor, blocking the activity of anaplastic lymphoma kinase.

About the subject









According to Ryan, the justification given by Unimed was that the request made by the doctor was not adequate by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and that the drug leaflet did not include the indication for the treatment. “It is not the package insert that gives the indication of the medicine, but the doctor”, he says.

With a period of 10 working days for evaluate the authorization of the drugRenata’s family and friends, observing the urgency of the case, decided to carry out a fundraising campaign to buy a box of the medicine, while they await the decision of the Justice and Unimed.

“We are running after, we had to raise the money, make a crowdfunding to buy a box so that she could access treatment as quickly as possible. Thank God we have a surreal support network of family and friends. We opened the kitty last Thursday, if I’m not mistaken, and in 24 hours we got the amount. Very moving awareness. Without that, we wouldn’t be able to do it”, explains Rayana.

According to Rayana, the cost of treatment is difficult for most people. “We had a big problem with Unimed. I was researching and saw that plans usually refuse to order this drug on account of the price. She will have to take the medicine indefinitely. For a person to pay for a treatment like that, you have to have a lot of money. Health plans are required to cover the remedy under the law. But the plan doesn’t want to authorize,” she said.

Unimed Fortaleza, through the press office, explained to the THE PEOPLE that the patient’s request was denied by the drug not be listed in the National Supplemental Health Agency guidelines (ANS). The cooperative also clarifies that patients formally receive all explanations if their requests are denied.

More news from Fortaleza

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags