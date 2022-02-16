‘Unity Day’, what is the ‘holiday’ created by Ukraine in response to Russian threats | World

The date chosen had been cited by the American press as the day of a possible Russian invasion amid growing tensions in the region.
“They tell us that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity,” Zelensky said in a video address.
Understand, in this report, what is the “holiday” created by Ukrainians in response to Russian threats.
Zelensky announced “Unity Day” for February 16 after a series of US media reports pinpointed the date as a possible Russian invasion.
“They are trying to scare us, once again, with a date for the start of military action,” the Ukrainian president said in a statement.
Several newspapers estimated this day from anonymous US intelligence sources who claimed to be the date when the Russian Army would be fully capable of attacking.
Russia has denied any intention to invade neighboring territory and announced the start of the withdrawal of its soldiers from Crimea on Wednesday.
Russian troops in Belarus also announced that they will leave neighboring Ukraine after the end of the military exercises on February 20.
National anthem and flag colors
A Ukrainian man hangs a flag in front of a store on Unity Day in Kiev on February 16, 2022 — Photo: Umit Bektas/Reuters
Zelensky called on Ukrainians to sing the national anthem together at this “civic feast”. In addition, he encouraged citizens to hang blue and yellow flags and banners in their windows.
At Kiev’s Olympic stadium, dozens of people unfolded a 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag, waving it to the beat of patriotic music.
Ukrainian flag is displayed at the Olympic stadium in Kiev on February 16, 2022 — Photo: Umit Bektas/Reuters
Loudspeakers from public buildings in Kiev began playing patriotic songs for pedestrians, and Ukrainian television broadcast nationalist speeches.
In a televised speech, Zelensky said that Ukrainians were united around a common desire “to live in peace, happy, in the family, children with their parents”.
In several cities across the country, nationalist marches were recorded with music, flag colors and banners in support of national unity.
Protesters participate in a march for unity in Kiev on February 16, 2022 — Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Over the weekend, another march had been called in the capital Kiev. See the VIDEO below.
Ukrainians hold ‘union march’ in capital Kiev
Zelensky, himself an active social media user, asked Ukrainians to post pictures and videos of the Ukrainian flag and add hashtags.
On Instagram, Ukrainian users posted several photos under the tag #UnityDay.
Instagram search page with the hashtag #UnityDay on February 16, 2022 — Photo: Playback/Instagram/g1