US asks its citizens to leave Moldova and Belarus, on the border with Ukraine – News

The US State Department on Tuesday urged US citizens in Belarus and Moldova, which border Ukraine, to leave the countries “immediately” due to the risk of arrests and a large presence. military along the Ukrainian border.

“U.S. citizens in Belarus must leave immediately by commercial or private means,” the department said in a statement, warning of “arbitrary law enforcement, the risk of detention and an unusual and worrying concentration of Russian military personnel along Belarus’ border with to Ukraine”.

In addition, the note cites restrictions on entry into the country due to Covid-19 as one more reason not to travel to the region.





The statement also recalls that on January 31 it ordered the departure of Belarus relatives of US officials at the Minsk embassy. The body also called for the immediate departure of its citizens living in Transnistria, which is part of Moldova on Ukraine’s southwest border.





Embassy

undefined

The United States announced this Monday (14) the “temporary” transfer of its embassy in Ukraine’s capitalKiev, to the country’s largest city in the west, Lviv, insisting that Russia could attack the country “this week”.

“The embassy will remain in contact with the Ukrainian government,” but “we strongly urge all US citizens still in Ukraine to leave the country immediately,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.