US Binance Becomes Target of SEC Investigation, Says The Wall Street Journal

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the American arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two companies owned by the broker’s founder Changpeng Zhao. The information is from The Wall Street Journal.

The two firms, Sigma Chain AG and Merit Peak Ltd., trade cryptocurrencies on Binance.US as market makers – traders who buy and sell continuously to help alleviate volatility, profiting from small differences in bid and ask prices.

2019 corporate documents and former executives confirmed Zhao’s ties to the companies, and the sources said he was in control of both at the end of last year.

The main concern is whether affiliates receive preferential treatment from the exchange in terms of access or speed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources told the paper that regulators are investigating how much Binance.US has disclosed to clients about its ties to the companies, and the SEC has requested information from the exchange.

“Market making activities are standard in both traditional and cryptocurrency finance, such as those carried out at Citadel Securities or FTX (exchange) by Alamada Research, a company owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. They ensure liquidity and support a vibrant, efficient and healthy market that benefits end users,” a Binance spokesperson told CoinDesk in response to the newspaper report.

In 2019, Binance was banned from operating in the United States and opened Binance.US to comply with the country’s laws.

The exchange has come under increasing scrutiny from financial watchdogs around the world over the past year, including an investigation by the US Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates the derivatives market, into possible illegal derivatives trading on Binance.US. .

