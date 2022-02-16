Vehicle transfer can be done digitally from March | Economy

From March onwards, the driver will be able to transfer vehicles using a digital signature and without the need for signature recognition, the Ministry of Economy said on Tuesday (15).

The transfer can be made through the gov.br platform as long as the vehicle has digital documentation – cars left the factory or transferred from January 4, 2021.

The digital signature will be available in the Digital Transit Wallet (CDT). As a result, the platform will not require notarization of the Vehicle Ownership Transfer Authorization (ATPV-e).

“In the operation, the seller will access the CDT application, inform the buyer’s CPF and digitally sign”, said the ministry. “The buyer will receive the notification and repeat the process, and the authorization will go directly to the Federal Government system”

The driver will still have to take the vehicle for inspection at the Detran to complete the transfer. Electronic transfer will only be possible if the Detran is integrated into the new digital authorization system.

To carry out the digital transaction, both sellers and buyers must have a silver or gold login on the gov.br platform.

See below how to register for the silver or gold login

The creation of the gov.br account is free. If you don’t have one, you can register in the following ways:

gov.br account gives access to government digital services

How to increase the level of the gov.br account?

Page where it is possible to increase the trust seal of the account

The gov.br account has three levels of security and access: bronze, silver and gold.

When created via an online form from the INSS or the Federal Revenue, for example, the gov.br account usually starts at the bronze level, which gives only partial access to government digital services and whose level of security is considered only basic.

When logging in to gov.br, the citizen is already informed of the account level. To level up, just follow the instructions or enter “Privacy/Trust Seals”.

In the app, when logging in to gov.br, the citizen is already informed of the account level

The silver level is obtained through:

Facial validation by the gov.br application to check your photo on the basis of the Driver’s License (CNH)

Validation of personal data via internet banking from an accredited bank

Validation of data with SIGEPE username and password, if the citizen is a federal public servant

The maximum level of security can be through:

Facial validation by the gov.br application to check your photo at the Electoral Justice bases

Validation of your data with a Digital Certificate compatible with ICP-Brasil