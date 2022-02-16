VIDEO: Procon closes 11 banks for failing to comply with the law on maximum queue time in SC; see which

Failure to comply with the Precautionary Measure may result in the daily payment of a fine of R$ 100 thousand; agencies need to present a service adequacy plan in the distribution of passwords

Procon de Santa Catarina closed, on the morning of this Tuesday (15), 11 banks in three municipalities in Greater Florianópolis for failing to comply with the law of maximum queue time.

Even after notification, the bank agencies did not return with the public service within a minimum of five hours. Since the beginning of the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Bank has allowed units throughout Brazil to change their opening hours in order to maintain social isolation.

However, with the resumption of activities and the flexibility measures, Procon received several complaints about the way in which the institutions are being attended.

Among the complaints, reports of a waiting list of up to two hours for the withdrawal of the passwords, apart from the service. This without access to water, chairs for resting or toilets.

In this way, Procon, through a precautionary measure, determined the suspension of the activities of the banking agencies of Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Itaú.

Closing continues until the units present a service adequacy plan in the distribution of passwords, including outside the branches.

“We see no plausible justification for these agencies to continue with the reduced service time, leaving the consumer in an embarrassing situation, if the fact that they enter the agencies, for the regular period of 15 minutes, does not represent a risk to the health of the employees nor of the customers themselves”, says the director of the agency, Tiago Silva.

Failure to comply with the Precautionary Measure may result in a daily fine of R$ 100 thousand, in addition to being characterized as a crime of disobedience.

In a note, “Itaú Unibanco reaffirms its commitment to offering quality and safe service to consumers, as well as complying with current regulations, especially those that regulate the operation of bank branches in this pandemic period”. The bank also reinforced the guidance so that, at this time, “the public gives preference to digital channels and avoids going to bank branches”.

Bradesco also informed in a note that “it has intensified communication with its customers so that they prioritize the use of digital channels to carry out their operations” and that “bank employees are instructed to organize service at branches and in self-service rooms of order to avoid concentration of people inside the environments”.

The other banks mentioned were contacted by the report of NDTV, but there was no return until 12:40 pm on Tuesday (15). The space remains open.

Check closed agencies

Florianopolis:

– Federal Savings BankCounselor Mafra, nº 21, Center;

– Federal Savings BankFelipe Schmidt, nº 429, Center;

-Bradesco BankPraça 15 de Novembro, Downtown;

– Federal Savings BankEnglish;

-Bradesco BankEnglish;

san jose

-Bradesco BankAvenida Presidente Kennedy, nº 707, Campinas;

– Federal Savings BankRua Adhemar da Silva, nº 1087, Kobrasol;

-Bank of BrazilRua Ledio João Martins, nº 108, Kobrasol;

biguaçu

– Itaú UnibancoRua Coronel Teixeira de Oliveira, 68, Centro

– Federal Savings Bank, street Pref. Leopoldo Freiberger, 587, Center

hut

-Bradesco BankPraça 7 de Setembro, nº 12, Center.

Check bank notes in full

Itau

Itaú Unibanco reaffirms its commitment to offering quality and safe service to consumers, as well as complying with current regulations, especially those that regulate the operation of bank branches during this pandemic period. The bank reinforces the guidance so that, at this time, the public prefers digital channels and avoids going to bank branches. The services available in a digital environment can be checked at: www.itau.com.br/coronavirus

Bradesco

Bradesco has intensified communication with its customers so that they prioritize the use of digital channels to carry out their operations with the Bank. Products and services made available by the Bank can be accessed through these channels – cell phone, internet, self-service equipment and Fone Fácil. It is important to point out that the best option at the moment is always service through digital channels.

The bank’s employees are instructed to organize the service in the Branches and in the self-service rooms in order to avoid concentration of people inside the environments, preserving the recommendation to keep a minimum distance, although unusual situations may occasionally occur due to possible concentrations of flow.

The bank adopted a series of hygiene procedures, such as increasing the frequency of cleaning routines in the branch network and self-service terminals, in addition to making gel alcohol available on its premises.