Video: Torrential rain hits Petrópolis; there is at least one dead | Rio de Janeiro

Several vehicles were swept away by the water.Reproduction / Social Networks

Published 02/15/2022 19:06 | Updated 02/15/2022 21:09

Rio – Heavy rain hit Petrópolis this Tuesday afternoon (15), leaving at least one person dead and wreaking havoc across the city. In videos posted on social networks, it is possible to see the force of the water dragging cars and scaring residents of the region, who shout: “My God in heaven, look at that. Mercy, Lord”. It is also possible to notice that water covers part of the asphalt of a residential street.

According to the colonel of the Fire Department, Leandro Monteiro, there is at least one person dead and three buried in Morro da Oficina. Reports say that a school collapsed and children needed to be rescued to an emergency room in the region. In an audio sent to DAY, people ask for donations of blankets. “They [crianças] are in hypothermia,” said an unnamed woman.

According to the Civil Defense, there were 49 occurrences of landslides in different regions and various parts of the city with flooding. The folder also stated that all the staff acts in the attendance to the occurrences. Agents from CPTrans and the 26th BPM (Petrópolis) provide support for blocking roads.

Morro collapses and destroys houses during a storm in Petrópolis; firefighters speak of at least one dead. Credit: Social Networks#The day #Petropolis pic.twitter.com/78iD4lCseE — Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) February 15, 2022

The Petrópolis City Hall claimed that teams provide immediate care to all those affected. In addition, he said that all support points were opened to welcome people in risk areas.

On Twitter, some people commented on the storm: “My God! The situation in Petrópolis is ugly”, said a woman. “I’m heartbroken watching the videos of the chaos that this rain caused in Petrópolis,” reported a young man. “What rain was that in Petrópolis, mercy,” said another.

A resident of the city said that everything in his house is flooded: “The apartment where I live is facing the back of the street. From here I only hear more rain, sirens, car alarms and people talking loudly. It’s distressing. Petrópolis needs help.” .

The fall of a barrier partially prohibits the ascent of the Petrópolis mountain range, at the height of km 82, towards Juiz de Fora. Traffic in the region is slow, with passage restricted to passenger vehicles. Concer teams were mobilized for the occurrences.

The office of the government of the state of RJ, informed by note that: “Governor Cláudio Castro is on his way to the municipality of the Serrana Region to accompany the work of the Fire Department and other state agencies”.