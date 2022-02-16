Videos show landslide and destruction in Petrópolis: ‘All the houses fell’ | Mountain Region

According to GloboNews, at least six people died with the rains. One of the most destroyed places was the region of Morro da Oficina, which had a landslide.

In another video that circulates on social media, a resident asks for help in despair, in a location near Morro da Oficina:

“All the houses here in Frei Leão have collapsed. Please, someone can ask for help, we can’t call the fireman, we can’t call anything. There are a lot of people buried.”

Rain causes flooding in Petrópolis community

The municipality was in a crisis stage around 20 pm. Until 19:50, according to the Civil Defense, there was a record of 49 occurrences related to landslides in the city. Colonel Leandro Monteiro reported that 120 firefighters were operating in the city in the early evening.

Also according to the colonel, schools will be opened to house the displaced population. According to him, the State Department of Health, together with the Fire Department, is mobilizing a contingency plan to identify the number of victims and transfer them to units with a structure for care.

Images that circulated at night also show the local police station flooded, with tables and office supplies floating in the water.

1 of 2 Petrópolis Police Station was destroyed by flooding — Photo: Reproduction/Internet Petrópolis police station was destroyed by the flood – Photo: Reproduction/Internet