Virgin Galactic opens space ticket sales to the general public for $450,000 | Innovation

The space tourism company Virgin Galactic, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, has announced that it will open to the general public the possibility of purchasing tickets for its next flights. Anyone who wants to spend a few minutes in the space will have to pay US$ 450,000 (approximately R$ 2.3 million at the price of February 15th).

Tickets have been on sale since August, but were reserved for travelers registered on a waiting list. In November, Virgin Galactic announced that it had sold 100 tickets for $450,000 each.

They are added to the 600 tickets sold by the company between 2005 and 2014 for a lower price – between US$ 200 thousand and US$ 250 thousand (between R$ 1 million and R$ 1.29 million, approximately).

The first flights for those who paid for a ticket are scheduled for the end of 2022, as previously announced by Virgin Galactic. The company said in November that its goal was to reach 1,000 tickets sold before the launch of the first commercial flight.

Registration for the next trips will open from Wednesday (16). Customers must make an initial deposit of $150,000 and complete payment prior to flight.

Virgin Galactic passengers must undergo several days of training before taking off into space. The trip, which lasts about 90 minutes counting the duration of the ascent, should depart from the Spaceport America space base in New Mexico (USA), the same origin of the company’s first manned flight with Branson.

The flight is carried out with the spaceplane unit called VSS Unity, of the model known as SpaceShipTwo. It is carried by the twin-fuselage carrier jet VMS Eve, named in honor of Branson’s grandmother.

After taking off from a conventional runway, the aircraft carrier releases the VSS Unity, which fires its engine until it exceeds 80 kilometers in altitude and then returns to the ground by gliding.

Once in the sky, passengers can let go of their seats to experience a few minutes of zero gravity and admire the earth’s curvature through the windows.

Virgin Galactic is currently carrying out modifications to the carrier plane and spacecraft aimed at improving the engines’ behavior and their ability to fly more frequently. This period, which began in October, should last between nine and ten months, a company spokesman told AFP at the time.