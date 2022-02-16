Watch the moment Maria is informed that she has been disqualified

posted on 02/15/2022 23:04 / updated on 02/15/2022 23:06



The singer Maria was expelled from the Big Brother Brazill this Tuesday (15/2) after attacking the participant Natália during the discord game. During the broadcast of the program, Rede Globo showed the moment when Maria receives the news of the elimination.

Maria was called to the confessional in the early afternoon and heard the message from Big Boss. “Maria, we carefully re-evaluated the footage from yesterday’s game, and her attitude towards Natalia ended up generating aggression. As you know, you broke one of the program’s rules and are disqualified and leave the BBB now,” the voice said.

Maria’s only response to the pronouncement was: “Perfect.” She gets up from the confessional chair and goes to the door that gives access to the room, when trying to open it, she realizes that the second door is locked. “Maria, the exit is through the other door”, informs the voice.

Maria then leaves through the second door of the confessional, and leaves the program without being able to say goodbye to her fellow programmates.

brothers reaction

After the expulsion, the great feeling of the house was surprise. Through the 24-hour cameras that accompany the program, it is possible to see Jessiane and Lucas stunned by the news. In the bedroom, Vyni, Tiago, Linn, Brunna and Eliezer also do not hide their surprise.

Soon after, the house goes into a general commotion. Natalia was one of the ones who cried the most after claiming to feel guilty. The sister was supported by other brothers.