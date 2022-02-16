Weg (WEGE3) announces complementary dividends of BRL 861 million

Business

The Board of Directors of Weg (WEGE3) approved this Tuesday (15) the distribution of complementary dividends in the total amount of R$ 861 million.

The unit value of Weg’s dividend is BRL 0.205203678 per common share.

Shareholders holding shares in the company will be considered eligible to receive the payment until the close of trading on February 18, next Friday. As of the following trading session (21), the shares will be traded without granting the right to receive.

The payment of the complementary dividend, as well as the Interest on Equity (JCP) declared in September and December 2021, will take place on March 16, 2022.

In addition, the company informed in a statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that the Board approved the proposed increase in share capital of R$ 5.5 billion to BRL 6.5 billion“with the incorporation of part of the balance of the Profit Reserve and Retained Profit for Investments account in the amount of R$ 1 billion, without increasing the number of shares”.

At Weg shares closed today’s trading shooting 8.02%, quoted at R$ 32.88. It was among the biggest highs of the day. This year, the company’s shares have already increased by 2.69%.

Weg’s 4Q21 balance sheet should be neutral, says BTG

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) analyzed Weg’s operational previews and said the company’s fourth quarter outlook is neutral. The bank’s recommendation for the action remains neutral, with a target price of R$ 45. The company will release the official numbers next Wednesday (16).

According to a bank report, the Weg’s capital goods sector should show mixed results, with companies exposed to heavy vehicles and agribusiness tending to perform better. In addition, companies with light vehicle exposure are expected to report weaker volumes.

BTG estimates that the Weg results will be neutral, but with net revenue slightly better than the immediately previous quarter, with the benefit of the devaluation of the real. However, the expectation is for weak margins due to weaker mix and cost pressures.