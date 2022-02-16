Weg (WEGE3) approves BRL 861 million in supplementary dividends

Weg (WEGE3) approved R$861 million in supplementary dividends, equivalent to R$0.2052 per share. The payment of the complementary dividend, as well as the JCP declared in September and December 2021, will take place on March 16, 2022. The company’s shares will be traded “ex-rights” as of February 21.

This Tuesday (15), the company’s shares closed with a high of 8.02%, on the eve of the fourth quarter balance sheet, which will be released on Wednesday morning (16).

XP expects net income to grow 15% year-on-year to $852 million (up 5% quarterly). Net revenue is expected to increase by 32% year-on-year to R$6.444 billion (up 4% quarter-on-quarter); and Ebitda should reach R$ 1.151 billion, up 17% over a year ago (up 1% over the previous quarter).

Weg (WEGE3): capital increase

Additionally, the Board of Directors also approved a proposal to be submitted to the next General Meeting, scheduled for April 26, 2022, to increase the capital stock from R$5.504 billion to R$6.504 billion, through the merger of part of the balance of the profit reserve for Investments in the amount of R$ 1 billion, without increasing the number of shares.

