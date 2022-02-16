WEG (WEGE3) reports profit of R$ 874 million in the 4th quarter of 2021, up 17.8% on an annual basis

WEG (WEGE3) reported net income of R$874 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a growth of 17.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the year, the consolidated net income for WEG shareholders reached R$ 3.585 billion, 53.2% above the R$ 2.340 billion obtained in 2020.

According to WEG, profit was positively impacted by the recognition of tax credits referring to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS tax base. In addition to the effects on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) and on the financial result, there was also an increase in income tax on these credits, of R$ 154.2 million.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 30.5% in 4Q21 (25.5% in 4Q20) and net margin reached 17.2% (20.1% in 4Q20).

Net revenue totaled R$6.540 billion in 4Q21, up 33.7% from the same period of the previous year.

In 2021, consolidated net revenue reached BRL 23.563 billion, a growth of 34.9% compared to 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled BRL 1.124 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 14.7% compared to the same period in 2020. The Ebitda margin reached 17.2% in the quarter, a decrease of 2.9 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

In 2021, Ebitda grew 43.2% compared to 2020, totaling BRL 4.678 billion. The Ebitda margin reached 19.9% ​​in 2021, up 1.2 pp compared to 2020.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$2.609 billion, an increase of 20.7% compared to 2020, mainly influenced by the exchange rate variation on expenses from foreign operations.

The net financial result was positive by BRL 171.7 million in 2021 (BRL 69.7 million negative in 2020).

According to the company, the result is mainly explained by the positive impact of the recognition of tax credits referring to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis, in the amount of R$ 138.9 million in the year, and by the increase in interest on financial investments.

In relation to net cash, the company reported that there was a decrease of 44.9% at the end of December 2021, to R$ 1.820 billion.

In 4Q21, it invested R$321.3 million in modernization and expansion of production capacity, machinery and equipment and software use licenses, 52% of which allocated to production units in Brazil and 48% allocated to industrial parks and other facilities abroad.

Credit Suisse pointed out that the company reported positive results in 4Q21, slightly above consensus.

The bank points out that the main trends came as expected: a slowdown in the pace of growth and pressure on margins due to increased costs and a change in the mix.

Yesterday, the company announced approval of BRL 861 million in supplementary dividends, equivalent to BRL 0.2052 per share. The payment of the complementary dividend, as well as the JCP declared in September and December 2021, will take place on March 16, 2022. The company’s shares will be traded “ex-rights” as of February 21.

