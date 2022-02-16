Whale ignores market lateralization and moves $ 1.99 billion in Bitcoin

Despite a relative lateralization of cryptocurrencies last weekend, possibly due to the complexity of world factors that tend to slide in the market, among them the imminence of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve System (Fed), the central bank of United States, and the tension that lingered among investors before the announcement of the partial withdrawal of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, monitoring data revealed that one of the richest existing whales reallocated nearly $2 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in front of the market uncertainties, as published on Tuesday (15) by The Daily Hodl.

According to the publication, the mapping of the Blockstream platform showed that one of the largest existing whales moved 44,979 BTC to two unknown wallets, about US$ 1.99 billion at the price of the cryptocurrency this Tuesday (15).

According to BitInfoCharts tracking, one of the wallets collected 44,612 BTC, over $1.9 billion, and immediately became the 14th largest Bitcoin wallet. What was done in a transfer batch whose fee was $3.56.

Whale Alert bot Whale Alert also indicated that cryptocurrency investors had moved $163 million the day before, prior to the billionaire whale transfer. Among the amount were two shipments of 1000 BTC, around $44.2 million each. One from Bitfinex to Xapo and another from an unknown wallet to Crypto.com.

The bot further mapped a transfer of 843 BTC, nearly $37.3 million, from Coinbase to an unknown source wallet and another shipment, of 986 BTC, just under $43.6 million, from an unknown wallet to Coinbase. .

With the relative calm between Russia and Ukraine, on-chain analysis suggests that investors are protecting themselves from a possible storm, should the Fed’s interest rate hike in March be confirmed, as Cointelegraph reported.

