What is stroke? How to prevent the condition that caused Arnaldo Jabor’s death







A healthy lifestyle is key to preventing a possible stroke Photo: Reproduction YouTube (Channel: Arnaldo Jabor) / Saúde em Dia

THE CVA – Cerebral Vascular Accident – also known as stroke, is a serious and unfortunately common condition. According to figures from the World Stroke Organization (World Stroke Organization), every six people in the world, one will suffer from the problem throughout their lives.

And that’s what happened to the 81-year-old journalist, filmmaker and columnist, Arnaldo Jabor. According to information from the G1, since December last year he had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, after suffering a stroke. And in the early hours of Tuesday (15), he died.

understand stroke

Stroke occurs when the vessels that carry blood to the brain clog or rupture, causing paralysis in the affected region. It can be classified in two different ways: ischemic stroke, the most common, when there is interruption or significant reduction in blood flow to the brain; and hemorrhagic stroke, when there is a rupture of a blood vessel.

Among the main causes and risk factors of stroke are:

Advanced age;

Elevated blood pressure;

Diabetes;

Obesity;

Sedentary lifestyle;

Increase in cholesterol;

smoking;

Family history (genetic).

Symptoms

According to neurologist Dr. Renata Simm, coordinator of the Neurology Reference Center at Hospital Santa Paula, the main symptoms of the disease are:

Weakness on one side of the body;

Change in sensitivity (tingling);

Mental confusion;

Changes in speech and/or comprehension;

Double vision or loss of vision;

Motor incoordination;

Sudden, severe headache (especially if associated with nausea and vomiting).

How to identify if someone is suffering a possible stroke

The neurologist also explains that, when you suspect that someone close to you is having a stroke, it is possible to do a quick test, asking the person:

To smile. See if the face is paralyzed on one side;

Raise your arms. Look for asymmetry;

hum. Notice if the speech is slurred.

“When we talk about stroke, every second counts, whether to prevent the patient’s death or to reduce sequelae”, says Dr. Simm. “To have an idea, during a stroke, about 2 million neurons die per minute. Hence the importance of seeking diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible”, adds Dr. Letícia Costa Rebello, a neurologist at Hospital Brasília.

Prevention

“The best – and cheapest – form of prevention is the adoption of a healthy lifestyle for all or most of one’s life. Balanced diet, physical activity, adequate sleep, restriction of alcohol and tobacco, emotional balance and control of risk factors prevent or delay the development of the overwhelming majority of diseases, especially cerebrovascular diseases,” explains Dr. Simm.

“People were very still during the pandemic and reduced the frequency of routine exams. This had an impact on health as a whole. It is necessary to resume the care routine and, gradually, physical activity”, completes the neurologist.

Important: “A stroke is a medical emergency. If you think you or someone else is having one, you need to go urgently to the nearest hospital emergency department for a full diagnosis and treatment”, concludes the doctor.