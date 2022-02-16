where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

After thrashing Nova Iguaçu 5-0, Flamengo returns to the field for the Campeonato Carioca. Today (16), Rubro-Negro faces Madureira, at 15:30, in Conselheiro Galvão.

The Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa intends to use the State to physically level the group and give opportunities to all players. With an eye on the game against Atlético-MG, on Sunday (20), for the Supercopa do Brasil, the coach has the chance to do one last dress rehearsal before the match in Cuiabá.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on pay-per-view by clubs (streaming) and operators (TV channel). THE UOL Score also follows the duel in real time. Carioca’s pay-per-view is available on operators Claro/NET, Sky, Vivo and DirecTVGO.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Conselheiro Galvão stadium, in Madureira (RJ). The match starts at 15:30.

lineups

Madureira: Dida; Rhuan, Edgar Silva, Feliphe Gabriel and Diogo Carlos; Felipe Dias, Nonato and Rafinha; Catatau, Pipico and Erick Pulga. Technician: Alfredo Sampaio

Flamengo: Hugo Souza; Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Isla, Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Marinho (Pedro). Technician: Paulo Sousa

embezzlement

Flamengo does not count defender Rodrigo Caio, recovering from surgery on his right knee, and Thiago Maia, who suffered a deep cut on his left leg during training. David Luiz and Bruno Henrique are still doubts. Gustavo Henrique is suspended.

Arbitration

Referee: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda

Assistants: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho and Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Sousa