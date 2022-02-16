where to watch, time, teams and referee

For the third consecutive match, Corinthians enters the field for the Campeonato Paulista, being led by interim Fernando Lázaro. Still in search of a new coach, Timão measures forces with São Bernardo, for the seventh round of the group stage of the State. Today’s match (16) starts at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena.

where to watch

The duel between Corinthians and São Bernardo will be broadcast by Paulistão Play, Premiere and also by TV Record. THE UOL Score tracks all the matches in real time.

time and place

The match will be played at the Neo Química Arena, in the Itaquera neighborhood, in the east side of São Paulo. The ball rolls from 21:30 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Paulinho, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; William and Roger Guedes. Technician: Fernando Lazaro.

St Bernard: Junior Oliveira; Joílson, Matheus Salustiano and Ligger; Cristovam, Léo Gomes, Vitinho Mesquita, Paulinho Moccelin and Igor Fernandes; Silvinho and Joao Carlos. Technician: Marcio Zanardi.

embezzlement

Corinthians does not have attacking midfielder Ruan Oliveira, who has been recovering from surgery to reconstruct the ligament for more than a year and a half, and also Gabriel Pereira, diagnosed with covid-19.

São Bernardo will have the absence of Rodrigo Souza, suspended for the third yellow card. Striker Matheus Davó does not play either, as he has a contract with Corinthians.

Arbitration

Referee: Thiago Lourenco de Mattos

Assistants: Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira and Robson Ferreira Oliveira

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral

last games

Corinthians comes from a victory against Mirassol by 2 to 1, at home. São Bernardo faced Red Bull Bragantino, last Sunday (13), and also won: 1-0.