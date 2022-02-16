Who is Maria from ‘BBB22’, disqualified participant after attacking Natália | Music

In the early afternoon of this Tuesday (15), Maria was disqualified from “BBB22”. The singer and actress left the game after hitting Natália in the head with a bucket during Game of Discord on Monday night (14).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Before the reality show in the Camarote group, the 21-year-old carioca was known by some for her performance in “Amor de Mãe”, a 9 pm soap opera by Manuela Dias, but she has already had her voice heard 1 billion times on “Poesia Acústica”.

Know the story of Maria and the other singers of ‘BBB22’ on the podcast g1 heard:

BBB: Remember participants who have already been disqualified from reality

Despite her stage name, Maria, 21, was born as Vitória Nascimento Câmara, in the Cidade Alta community in Rio.

In an interview with g1, she did not explain very well the reason for this generic artistic name of Maria, she only says that it was a name that “chose her”. Before it was Maria Andrade, but she entered the BBB just like Maria.

ADULT CONTENT : Maria is among former participants who have a profile on the Only Fans platform

: Maria is among former participants who have a profile on the Only Fans platform SINGERS OF ‘BBB21’: Karol Conka, Fiuk, Projota, Pocah and Rodolffo

In music, she is the only female rapper on Poesia Acústica #2 “About Us” and #3 “Capricorniana”. The project is a YouTube phenomenon, with millions of views, as it brings together rappers on special recordings.

The bridge to enter the musical project was through the carioca rapper Delacruz, whom she met playing in a bar when she was 15 years old. It was the beginning of the project in 2017.

Two years later, Maria started releasing singles after signing to Sony Music. The songs followed a pop path with a bit of funk, rap and R&B but it didn’t really take off. The track “Perdão” was the one that had the best result.

2 of 2 Verena (Maria) and Álvaro (Irandhir Santos) in a scene from ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak Verena (Maria) and Álvaro (Irandhir Santos) in a scene from ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak

Maria has studied theater since she was 7 years old and saw music as a complementary skill to her acting career.

The role in “Mother’s Love” was her television debut, after five years of doing many auditions. She played Verena, a woman who married Álvaro, the great villain played by Irandhir Santos.

“At first, I doubted my ability, but I think this is natural in any human being. Now I’m starting to get used to it, I’m playing more, I embraced the parade”, he told g1 when the soap opera was still on the air in 2020 .

In the first days of the reality, Pedro Scooby and other brothers were surprised when they discovered that she was the “mine of Poesia Acústica” in the tracks that rocked.

This Tuesday, the 15th, Maria was disqualified from the ‘BBB 22’ for failing to comply with one of the program’s rules.

“After analyzing the images of the dynamics of the discord game, from yesterday, the 14th, there was an aggression by the participant to Natália and, following the rules, the actress and singer was disqualified”, reported Globo in the early afternoon of this Tuesday. thursday (15th).

According to the show’s production, Maria will not be replaced.

The wall this Tuesday (15), between Arthur Aguiar, Bárbara and Natália, is maintained.