Who is the rapper accused of stealing billions in cryptocurrencies, known as the ‘Wall Street Crocodile’ – Economy

It took Netflix three days to commission a documentary about her, but one woman’s social media has been telling crazy stories for years.

Heather Morgan, 31, like her husband, with whom she was paired, was accused last week of planning actions to wash 119,754 bitcoinsa value equivalent to about $4.5 billion; leading the streaming service to hire an executive producer of the series “Tiger King” to direct an upcoming series about the couple. Heather and Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, are accused of trying to launder the stolen cryptocurrency after a hacker broke into the Bitfinex exchange in 2016 and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. Prosecutors said the bitcoin was sent to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein.

Heather and Lichtenstein are in custody awaiting a hearing scheduled for this week. Their lawyer did not respond to invitations to participate in this story.

The investigation featured the largest cash seizure in the history of the US Department of Justice, but what caught the most attention on the Internet were Heather’s two somewhat different personas: the first as a successful and determined tech entrepreneur. and the other as she called herself “Crocodile of Wall Street” rapping with themes like investing in meme stocks, dealing with the covid-19 pandemic and getting high in a cemetery.

Lichtenstein is less active on the Internet than his wife; he described himself as a “tech entrepreneur, explorer, and sometimes magician” in a 2018 blog post. According to lawsuit documents, he holds both Russian and American citizenship, and grew up in Glenview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and co-founded MixRank, a sales company initially funded by Y Combinator and investors such as Mark Cuban, according to the company’s website.

Lichtenstein’s public outpourings include the occasional tech-themed tweets, but Heather has a more prominent presence on social media, selling herself as a surrealist rapper who has “more energy” than Genghis Khan in her posts and at the same time time exploring her more serious image as a business influencer and marketing expert.

California, Egypt and Hong Kong

Before debuting as Razzlekhan, her rap persona, Heather grew up in Tehama, a city of about 400 in Northern California, according to court documents.

After graduating with outstanding grades, he moved to Cairo – where he worked at the World Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile – and then to Hong Kong.

She was a “very motivated, very bright and very ambitious” economics student, said Travis Lybbert, an economics professor at the University of California, Davis, who hired her as an unpaid research assistant in 2011 after she graduated from college. .

Their interactions took place over video calls, but Lybbert detected “an unease in her, professionally.” She had an impressive knowledge of the Middle East and planned to work in the field of development economics. After a while, they wrote together a book chapter whose theme was food security and sociopolitical stability.

“Professionally, she was very laid back, but there was a kind of eagerness on her part to find and seize opportunities,” he said.

Lybbert remembers an elegant, well-dressed young woman, an image that contrasts with her gold-jacketed rap persona who struts around New York as she sings “an anthem for misfits and weirdos” (an anthem for misfits and weirdos) at a video for their 2019 song “Versace Bedouin”. But the professor said she saw traces of a Heather “who always cared about how she looked.”

“As a young professional, you are expected to present a certain image of aspiration, success and ability. And she was good at it,” Lybbert said. “As I look at the photos, I get the impression that she still has the same care to present herself in a certain way to the world. But she is performing for maybe a different world and with different goals.”

Marketing and Rap

In 2014, Heather – who lived in San Francisco – founded SalesFolk, a marketing company dedicated to making proposals via email, according to filings filed in California. A year earlier, she had met her future husband at a party, according to a post on Lichtenstein’s Facebook profile shown to the Post by one of her high school friends. This and other Lichtenstein publications were not available for public viewing.

But Heather said she decided to pursue a career in rap while she was dealing with a bout of professional exhaustion in 2018.

“All of a sudden, it all started to fall apart during a business trip to Asia,” she wrote in a 2019 Forbes article. Inspired by artists like Yolandi, Awkwafina and Tierra Whack – “who seemed to break the mold and ‘be proud’ of her oddities,’” she wrote – Heather first tried a different career.

“I wanted to do that too,” Heather wrote. “I desperately wanted a chance to express myself authentically and creatively, without all the constraints of the corporate world.”

Heather’s songs are as raunchy as they are eccentric (a rhyme “Jane Austen novel” with “taxidermy class”). But a duality is part of her musical repertoire that includes serious themes, such as health care, with silly songs with requests for a genie in the lamp.

“I’m definitely not trying to win a Grammy for my voice, but I’m a rap addict,” Heather wrote in 2019. where I am not developing new software.”

“Weird, flashy and colorful”

The coexistence of Heather’s personalities shocked some who knew her only as Razzlekhan.

“It wasn’t that she was weird — it was more like she was going to great lengths to be untraditional and look weird,” said Dan, a New Jersey photographer who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition that only her first name be used. used because he feared a professional backlash for speaking up about a potential client. The two didn’t work together, he said, partly because of her “bizarre ideas” and also because he was busy with other projects.

Haether reached out to him last year to ask if Dan could do his engagement shoot and other images to celebrate their wedding. She wanted a “vibe that was reminiscent of a sexy horror comedy with a romantic outlook and a touch of absurdity and punctual rudeness,” she wrote in a message to him. In the proposal, Heather – referring to herself as Razzlekhan – described herself as being “the weirdest, flashiest and most colorful”. Lichtenstein – whom she called “Dutch” in the message – “wears more gray and black, but sometimes leather,” she wrote.

His ideas included “weird couple photos with a surreal twist,” Dan said, like posing with a banana and several life-size cardboard totems of themselves.

“The most interesting – I think we can call it that,” the photographer said as he read the proposal, “was a square-shaped photo of Dutch and all his wives photoshopped together. Basically Heather as herself and Razzlekhan and various other characters that she plays with wigs… in short, all grabbing him or touching him in various ways.”

But the biggest surprise, Dan said, came after a Google search. Trying to make sense of what he described as “a postmodern work of art that simply doesn’t exist in current reality,” Dan discovered Heather’s professional, business-oriented side – the one smeared across the slew of articles she’s written as a contributor to the Forbes and Inc.com.

“Finding all that out was quite a shock,” he said. “I came across this seemingly super professional and smart entrepreneur writing for reputable business websites. It just didn’t make sense how she was, at the same time, so happy in her own world, ignoring society’s norms. It’s honestly shocking.”

Article about cybercriminals

Forbes spokesperson Bill Hankes said Heather was a contributor to the publication from July 2017 to September 2021, “when we ended our relationship with her.” During that time, Heather wrote more than 55 articles that included topics such as “soul food” offered at last year’s Met gala and an entrepreneur’s “secret sauce” for building billion-dollar companies.

At least one of those articles, which included tips to help companies protect themselves from cybercriminals, touched on a topic related to the allegations that brought it into the spotlight last week.

“Companies that didn’t yet have teams working remotely or didn’t offer the option to work from home have struggled to make the full transition amid the pandemic,” Heather wrote in 2020. “Cybercriminals and scammers are taking advantage of this unexpected disruption, leading to to an increase in scams and cybercrime.”